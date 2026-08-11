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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Man Kills Two Minor Daughters At 5-Star Hotel, Then Tries To End Life After Dispute With Wife

Bengaluru Man Kills Two Minor Daughters At 5-Star Hotel, Then Tries To End Life After Dispute With Wife

A 40-year-old Bengaluru man allegedly strangled his two young daughters inside a five-star hotel before attempting suicide. Police are probing a possible marital dispute behind the shocking double murder.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 08:35 IST

A shocking incident took place in Bengaluru where a 40-year-old man, named Imran, reportedly killed his two girls, Shaikh Zoya (10) and Shaikh Zehara (5), in a five-star hotel before trying to end his life. 

The crime took place at a Taj hotel in Bengaluru near the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday. According to reports, Imran and his daughters booked a room in the hotel at around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday. The room rate was about ₹26,000 per day.

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Hotel Staff Heard Screams, Raised Alarm

The case came to light when hotel staff heard the screams coming out of the room and also heard Imran’s screams. The security guards entered the room and saw the two girls lying dead on the bed. Imran was seen in the bathroom with his throat cut. Hotel staff immediately alerted the authorities and arranged for Imran to be taken to a hospital. Police said he is currently out of danger and remains under treatment.

Police Probe Marital Dispute Angle

Imran is alleged to have murdered his two daughters at Bengaluru’s 5-star hotel and then attempted suicide by stabbing himself, in accordance with the statement of the Bengaluru North East Division DCP. Imran, who reportedly stays in Nagavara, has been arrested by the police.

According to the early investigation, Imran, who has been married for more than a decade, was going through a matrimonial issue in this case. He claims that he has proof of his wife having a relationship with someone else. The police are currently investigating and verifying the claims. 

Double Murder Case Registered

The Kempegowda International Airport police have registered the case of a double murder and have been conducting further investigation in the matter. However, the police are still trying to figure out the motive behind the killing and continue to interrogate Imran.

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Bengaluru Man Kills Two Minor Daughters At 5-Star Hotel, Then Tries To End Life After Dispute With Wife
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Bengaluru Man Kills Two Minor Daughters At 5-Star Hotel, Then Tries To End Life After Dispute With Wife
Bengaluru Man Kills Two Minor Daughters At 5-Star Hotel, Then Tries To End Life After Dispute With Wife
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