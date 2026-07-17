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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Man Strangles Four-Month Pregnant Wife Before Ending His Life; What Happened Inside Their Home?

Bengaluru Man Strangles Four-Month Pregnant Wife Before Ending His Life; What Happened Inside Their Home?

A four-month pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband inside their Bengaluru home before he died by suicide. Here's what police have revealed so far.

Police say a Bengaluru man allegedly strangled his four-month pregnant wife before dying by suicide. (Image: representative)
Police say a Bengaluru man allegedly strangled his four-month pregnant wife before dying by suicide. (Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 20:34 IST

Bengaluru was left shocked by a tragic incident where a man allegedly killed his pregnant wife before killing himself inside their rented home in the city’s Lakshmappa Garden area. Police have started an investigation into what caused the deaths.
 
According to police, the deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Manoj Kumar and his 26-year-old wife Sapna, both residents of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The couple was living in Bengaluru for the last few years, where Manoj was working as a carpenter, and his wife was a homemaker. 
 

Bengaluru Couple’s Fight Ends in Tragedy 

The couple, married for about three years, argued between 11:30 a.m. and noon Wednesday, according to police. The investigators believe that the fight turned violent and Manoj allegedly strangled Sapna to death before committing suicide.
 
Landlord Shekhar and other tenants heard screams from the first-floor room and informed police when the incident came to light.
 

What Did Police Find at the Scene?

When the police arrived at the house, they had to break down a locked door, and then they found that Sapna was dead in the bedroom and Manoj was hanged from the ceiling fan.
 
Manoj allegedly strangled Sapna with a red nylon rope and then hanged himself with the same rope, police said. There was no suicide note left at the scene. The investigation revealed to the officials that Sapna was four months pregnant. Both bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. 
 

What Do We Know So Far from the Investigation?

Initial reports say that Manoj was not going to work regularly for the last few days and the couple was having frequent arguments. But the cause of the incident has not been ruled out by investigators.
 
A detailed investigation and examination of the post-mortem reports would tell the exact sequence of events and the motive, police said. The case is being investigated, and officials have asked the public not to speculate until the inquiry is complete.
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Bengaluru Man Strangles Four-Month Pregnant Wife Before Ending His Life; What Happened Inside Their Home?
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Bengaluru Man Strangles Four-Month Pregnant Wife Before Ending His Life; What Happened Inside Their Home?

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Bengaluru Man Strangles Four-Month Pregnant Wife Before Ending His Life; What Happened Inside Their Home?
Bengaluru Man Strangles Four-Month Pregnant Wife Before Ending His Life; What Happened Inside Their Home?
Bengaluru Man Strangles Four-Month Pregnant Wife Before Ending His Life; What Happened Inside Their Home?
Bengaluru Man Strangles Four-Month Pregnant Wife Before Ending His Life; What Happened Inside Their Home?

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