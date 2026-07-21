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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Namma Metro Green Line Services Suspended Temporarily, Operations Restored: Why Did the Disruption Happen?

Bengaluru Namma Metro Green Line Services Suspended Temporarily, Operations Restored: Why Did the Disruption Happen?

Namma Metro Green Line services between Yeshwanthpur and Nagasandra were briefly affected due to a power breakdown. BMRCL restored normal operations after technical teams fixed the issue.

Bengaluru Namma Metro Green Line Services Suspended Temporarily, Operations Restored: Why Did the Disruption Happen?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 10:47 IST

Bengaluru commuters faced inconvenience on Tuesday morning when services of Namma Metro Green Line were disrupted due to a power outage. The metro service was affected for a short duration, which began at 8 am. The disruption affected train movement on a section of the corridor. 
 
The power failure has suspended the metro services between Yeshwanthpur and Nagasandra. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) ran trains in a short loop between Silk Institute and Yeshwanthpur stations. It was done to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers. 
 

Trains Run on Short Loop Between Silk Institute and Yeshwanthpur

 
During the disruption, passengers travelling towards the north direction on Green Line had to face delays as normal connectivity towards Nagasandra and Madavara was not available for some time.
 
The Green Line of Namma Metro connects Madavara in the north-west of Bengaluru to the Silk Institute in the south. Though the route was affected in a section, train services were run in the working stretch between Silk Institute and Yeshwanthpur for the movement of passengers.
 

BMRCL Technical Teams Work to Restore Metro Services

According to the BMRCL, technical teams were working on a priority basis to restore power supply and normalise operations. The metro authority said the problem was rectified and the power supply was restored after repair work.
 
BMRCL said full revenue service on the entire Green Line was resumed at 8.45 am. The technical snag was rectified, and the affected section between Yeshwanthpur and Madavara was put back into operation.
 

Commuters Advised to Check Updates During Disruptions

Passengers travelling on the Green Line, especially passengers travelling towards Yeshwanthpur, Nagasandra and Madavara, were advised to plan their journey accordingly during the temporary disruption.
 
BMRCL thanked commuters for their patience & cooperation during the restoration work. The metro authority said there had been a short power interruption, but service was back to normal.
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Bengaluru Namma Metro Green Line Services Suspended Temporarily, Operations Restored: Why Did the Disruption Happen?
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Bengaluru Namma Metro Green Line Services Suspended Temporarily, Operations Restored: Why Did the Disruption Happen?

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Bengaluru Namma Metro Green Line Services Suspended Temporarily, Operations Restored: Why Did the Disruption Happen?
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