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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here

Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here

Bengaluru’s new parking policy proposes annual fees of up to Rs 25,000 for residential road parking, along with hourly charges and higher fees for longer stays.

Bengaluru’s New Parking Policy
Bengaluru’s New Parking Policy

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 09:24 IST

Bengaluru residents could soon have to pay an annual fee of up to Rs 25,000 to park vehicles on residential roads under the draft Greater Bengaluru Area (Parking) Rules, 2026. The proposed policy would introduce structured parking charges across Bengaluru, with fees based on vehicle type and road category. Small cars may attract an annual permit fee of Rs 15,000, sedans Rs 20,000 and SUVs Rs 25,000.

Reportedly, the Bengaluru proposal would bring a new annual charge for residential roadside parking, where motorists currently do not face such a structured fee. The draft also aims to make longer stays on city roads more expensive and push motorists towards organised parking facilities.

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Bengaluru parking policy sets hourly rates across road categories

As per reports, for non-residential on-street parking, the Bengaluru draft proposes hourly charges based on road categories. Cars could cost Rs 40 an hour on Category C roads, Rs 60 on Category B roads and Rs 80 on Category A roads.

For two-wheelers, the proposed Bengaluru rates would be Rs 20 per hour on Category C roads, Rs 30 on Category B roads and Rs 40 on Category A roads.

Bengaluru plan makes off-street parking the cheaper option

Reports say that the Bengaluru policy proposes lower rates at off-street parking facilities. Cars could be charged Rs 20 to Rs 40 an hour, while two-wheelers would pay between Rs 10 and Rs 20. Monthly parking charges are proposed at Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000.

The draft also proposes a 50% discount on monthly parking rates for motorists using these facilities between 8 pm and 8 am, making off-street parking a relatively cheaper option in Bengaluru.

Under the proposed rules, parking charges would increase when a vehicle stays parked for more than two hours. The move is aimed at discouraging motorists from occupying roadside spaces for long periods and encouraging organised parking.

Bengaluru parking policy still open to public suggestions

According to reports, the Urban Development Department issued the draft notification on August 11. The rules are not final yet, and people can submit objections and suggestions within 30 days from the date the notification is published in the Gazette.

 If implemented, Bengaluru would see structured residential parking fees, higher costs for longer on-street parking and cheaper organised off-street options.

Also Read: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue Damaged In Kolkata Hours After Adhikari’s Warning    

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Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here
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Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here

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Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here
Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here
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Bengaluru New Parking Policy: How Much Will You Have To Pay? Check Rules Here

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