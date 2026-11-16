Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings

Residents across several parts of Bengaluru should prepare for scheduled power cuts on November 17 and 18 as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out emergency maintenance work at multiple substations. The electricity disruptions are expected to affect more than 100 localities across the city, with outages scheduled for different time slots on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to BESCOM updates, maintenance work at the Hennur Road, Peenya and RBI substations will lead to temporary interruptions in electricity supply. Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly.

Bengaluru Power Cut on November 17: Timings and Affected Areas

Power supply will be disrupted on Tuesday, November 17, from 11 AM to 3 PM due to maintenance work at the 66/11 KV Hennur Road Substation. The affected localities include Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Grace Garden, Christu Jayanti College, K Narayanapura, Bilshiwale, Asha Township, Aishwarya Layout, Maruti Township, Nagargiri Township, K Narayanapura Cross, BDS Garden, Kottanoor, Patel Ramaiah Layout, Anjanappa Layout, CSI Gate, Bairati Cross, Bairati Gram, Evergreen Layout, Kanakashree Layout, Geddalahalli, Blessing Garden, Mantri Apartment, Hiremath Layout, Trinity Fortune, My Care School, BHK Industries, Janakiram Layout, Vaddarapalya, Anugrah Layout, Kaveri Layout, Atma Vidya Nagar, KRC, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Sangam Enclave, Bairati Bande, Nakshatra Layout, Thimmegowda Layout, Andhra Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Horamavu, Agar Village, Patalamma Temple, AKR School, New Millennium School, Lakkamma Layout, Prakash Garden and Christu Jayanti College Road, among other surrounding areas.

November 17: Peenya Section Also to Face Power Cuts

Residents under the Peenya section of Mahalaxmi Layout will also experience electricity disruptions on Tuesday between 10 AM and 4 PM due to maintenance work.

Bengaluru Power Cut on November 18: Full Area List

On Wednesday, November 18, power supply will remain suspended from 10 AM to 4 PM due to maintenance work at the RBI Substation. The affected areas include RBI Layout, Kothanur, JP Nagar, 5th Phase, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Nataraja Layout, Nrupatunga Nagar, Jambusavari Dinne, Chunchagatta, Brigade Millennium, Brigade Gardenia Apartments and surrounding localities. Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance to minimise inconvenience during the scheduled maintenance work.

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