LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings

Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings

More than 100 localities, including Hennur, Horamavu, Kothanur, JP Nagar, Peenya and Mahalaxmi Layout, are expected to experience electricity disruptions.

Bengaluru residents should prepare for power cuts on November 17 and 18 as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) undertakes emergency maintenance work at multiple substations. (Source:Facebook)
Bengaluru residents should prepare for power cuts on November 17 and 18 as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) undertakes emergency maintenance work at multiple substations. (Source:Facebook)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 20:12 IST

Residents across several parts of Bengaluru should prepare for scheduled power cuts on November 17 and 18 as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) carries out emergency maintenance work at multiple substations. The electricity disruptions are expected to affect more than 100 localities across the city, with outages scheduled for different time slots on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to BESCOM updates, maintenance work at the Hennur Road, Peenya and RBI substations will lead to temporary interruptions in electricity supply. Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly.

Bengaluru Power Cut on November 17: Timings and Affected Areas

Power supply will be disrupted on Tuesday, November 17, from 11 AM to 3 PM due to maintenance work at the 66/11 KV Hennur Road Substation. The affected localities include Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Grace Garden, Christu Jayanti College, K Narayanapura, Bilshiwale, Asha Township, Aishwarya Layout, Maruti Township, Nagargiri Township, K Narayanapura Cross, BDS Garden, Kottanoor, Patel Ramaiah Layout, Anjanappa Layout, CSI Gate, Bairati Cross, Bairati Gram, Evergreen Layout, Kanakashree Layout, Geddalahalli, Blessing Garden, Mantri Apartment, Hiremath Layout, Trinity Fortune, My Care School, BHK Industries, Janakiram Layout, Vaddarapalya, Anugrah Layout, Kaveri Layout, Atma Vidya Nagar, KRC, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Sangam Enclave, Bairati Bande, Nakshatra Layout, Thimmegowda Layout, Andhra Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Horamavu, Agar Village, Patalamma Temple, AKR School, New Millennium School, Lakkamma Layout, Prakash Garden and Christu Jayanti College Road, among other surrounding areas.

You Might Be Interested In

November 17: Peenya Section Also to Face Power Cuts

Residents under the Peenya section of Mahalaxmi Layout will also experience electricity disruptions on Tuesday between 10 AM and 4 PM due to maintenance work.

Bengaluru Power Cut on November 18: Full Area List

On Wednesday, November 18, power supply will remain suspended from 10 AM to 4 PM due to maintenance work at the RBI Substation. The affected areas include RBI Layout, Kothanur, JP Nagar, 5th Phase, Shreyas Colony, Gaurav Nagar, Nataraja Layout, Nrupatunga Nagar, Jambusavari Dinne, Chunchagatta, Brigade Millennium, Brigade Gardenia Apartments and surrounding localities. Residents in the affected areas are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance to minimise inconvenience during the scheduled maintenance work.
Also Read: Man Went To Donate Blood To Dalit Woman At Bihar Hospital, Was Locked In A Room And Beaten With Iron Rods In Police Presence; Dies During Treatment

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings
Tags: Bangalore power cut November 17Bangalore power cut November 18Bengaluru electricity outageBengaluru power cutBengaluru Power Cut TodayBengaluru power outage alertBESCOM power cutBESCOM power shutdownhome-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Minister Vanni Arasu Visits Mudumalai Safari With Family, Shows Close Encounters With Tiger And Elephants; Triggers Political Row

Agra Student Blackmails Classmate With Private Videos, Threatens Her In Gangsters’ Name, Extorts Rs 20 Lakh And Misuses IDs

As Sugar Production Rises Nationwide, What Farmers in UP, Haryana Demand?

‘Nightlife Cannot Be Banned’: Kerala High Court Rejects Linking Bar Music And Dancing With Drug Menace

Major Relief For DLF’s Former CFO: Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuses To Cancel Bail In Extortion Case

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Rs 5 Crore Price, 65-Inch Height: Why Is Alex The Star Attraction At Pushkar Fair? 10-Year-Old Marwari Horse’s Details Will Surprise You

Shyam Dhani Industries Limited Reports H1 FY27 Financial Performance

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Launches Nursing Skill Initiative to Empower Rural Women

Unihealth Hospitals Limited Reports H1 FY27 Revenue of Rs 76.45 Crore; Positive Operating Cash Flow of Rs 23.83 Crore Amidst Significant Expansion Investments

Cash Ur Drive Marketing Reports Strong H1 FY27 Performance: EBITDA Rising 13% and Net Profit Growing 8% YoY

Apollo Health strengthens its expansion in North India with New Clinic and National Reference Laboratory in Gurugram

Batman x Samsonite: Iconic DC Super Hero, Reimagined Through the Lens of Modern Travel

How ISAK Fragrances Is Carrying 170 Years of Lucknow’s Perfumery Legacy Into Indian Luxury

TVS Family Property Row: Who Is Lakshmi Venu? Inside Her Partition Notice To Father Venu Srinivasan, Family Assets’ Value And Her Demands

Major Relief For DLF’s Former CFO: Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuses To Cancel Bail In Extortion Case

Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings
Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings
Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings
Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings
Bengaluru Power Cut November 17, 18: BESCOM Announces Power Shutdown, Over 100 Areas To Face Outages, Check Full List And Timings

QUICK LINKS