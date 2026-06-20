Bengaluru Power Cut Today June 20: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Electricity Outage

Some areas of Bengaluru will see scheduled power outages on Saturday, June 20, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is set to carry out quarterly maintenance work across a bunch of substations. As per officials , the planned shutdown is basically routine monitoring, cleaning, repairs, and infrastructure improvements meant to strengthen network dependability and keep electricity supply steady especially when demand goes high. People, shop owners, and IT firms in the affected pockets were asked to arrange things ahead of time, because the power supply could stay suspended for as much as seven hours in a few locations.

Bengaluru Power Cut Today June 20: Check The Areas

The initial stretch of the outage will be for areas handled by the RR Nagar and Banashankari substations. Power supply is scheduled to remain disrupted between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM in these localities:

A longer power shutdown from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM has been announced for consumers connected to the Amarjyothi, Domlur, and HAL substations. The affected areas include:

Kodihalli

Domlur

HAL 2nd Stage

100 Feet Road

ESI Hospital Area

Salarpuria Tech Park

Nearby residential and commercial zones

Apart from residential neighbourhoods, several major commercial and technology hubs are also expected to experience interruptions during the maintenance period. These include:

EPIP Zone

Manyata Tech Park

NGEF Area

RMV Extension

Malleshwaram

Other adjoining localities

KPTCL officials said that this maintenance work is needed, for strengthening infrastructure, to get better operational efficiency and to lower the chance of sudden outages later on. Consumers are also advised to charge mobile phones, laptops, power banks and other important electronic gadgets, before the shutdown starts. For businesses and office setups, especially those located in the affected IT corridors, they are encouraged to think through day to day work plans, and keep backup power arranged where possible so the inconvenience stays low during the scheduled maintenance window.

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