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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru: Prominent Pub Shut After Food Safety Raids Found Rotten Meat and Vegetables

Bengaluru: Prominent Pub Shut After Food Safety Raids Found Rotten Meat and Vegetables

A food safety crackdown in Bengaluru has exposed rotten meat, expired dairy products and unsafe sauces at eateries and storage facilities. One UB City pub was shut after officials found major hygiene violations.

Bengaluru: Prominent Pub Shut After Food Safety Raids Found Rotten Meat and Vegetables

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 10:54 IST

A major food safety crackdown in Bengaluru as posh pub shut down after the Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department carried out inspections across Bengaluru Urban district and BBMP zones and uncovered large quantities of rotten and improperly stored food. 

As per reports, officials seized 132 kg of food items during the drive. The seized stock included around 70 kg of soy sauce and other sauces. Teams also disposed of 15 litres of used cooking oil. Several food products were found unfit for consumption. These included rotten meat, expired dairy products, fish, mushrooms and other food items.

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Skyye Lounge Shut After Rotten Chicken, Beef Found

The biggest action was reported at Skyye Lounge, a pub located at Bengaluru’s luxury UB City mall, which has been closed. Officials found the kitchen in an unhygienic condition. Rotten chicken and beef were reportedly found inside the premises. Fungus was also seen growing on the meat. The inspection also found milk and curd that had expired around 10 days earlier.

A total of 51 kg of food articles were found unfit for consumption at the pub. This included 45 kg of rotten chicken and beef and 6 kg of vegetable cutlets. The food was discarded or destroyed as per procedure. Officials also disposed of 15 litres of used cooking oil.

More Bengaluru Restaurants Face Food Safety Action

Several other hotels and eateries also came under the department’s scanner. At Royal Chain Hotel, officials seized 50 kg of duck and 5 kg of fish. The total quantity seized from the premises stood at 55 kg.

At Madras Kitchen, officials seized 5 kg of green peas. Another 5 kg of mushrooms was seized from Tescon Hotel. Officials also seized 3 kg of fish from Senchez Hotel. Another 7 kg of food, including cake, potatoes and tacos, was discarded.

70 kg of Soy Sauce Seized

The inspections were not limited to restaurants. Food storage and distribution centres operated by Coldman Logistics and Radhakrishna Foodland were also inspected. These facilities supply food products to several reputed hotels in Bengaluru.

Officials found around 70 kg of soy sauce and other sauces that were nearing their expiry dates. The products were seized during the inspection. Teams also collected five meat samples and 13 other food samples. These were sent for laboratory analysis. Around 10 litres of beverages, including strawberry-flavoured drinks and other beverages nearing expiry, were also seized.

30 Teams Conduct Bengaluru Food Safety Drive

The inspections were part of a wider special drive by the Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department. The department deployed 30 teams comprising Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers. On August 8, the teams inspected food storage facilities across Bengaluru. The facilities supply food materials, mutton and fish to national and international hotels and caterers.

Officials checked storage conditions, food quality and safety measures followed by the operators. The department said legal action would be initiated against food business operators found violating food safety and quality requirements under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

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Bengaluru: Prominent Pub Shut After Food Safety Raids Found Rotten Meat and Vegetables
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