Bengaluru PT Teacher Booked For Class 6 Student’s Murder; Family Alleges Police Shielded Accused

The mysterious death of a 12-year-old student at a private residential school in Bengaluru has sparked outrage, protests and a police investigation. The boy, identified as Guru Kiran, a Class 6 student of Sterling English Residential School in Kadayarappanahalli near Yelahanka, died on Wednesday after collapsing during the school’s morning exercise session. While the school claimed he suddenly fell unconscious while running, his family has alleged that he was assaulted by the physical training (PT) teacher moments before he collapsed. On the grounds of the allegations by the parents, the police have lodged a murder case against the PT teacher and arrested him for questioning. The investigators are now waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Reports say that according to police, Guru Kiran woke up at around 5.15 am and joined the routine morning drills at about 5.30 am. He reportedly completed two rounds of running before collapsing on the playground. School staff rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Family questions Bengaluru school’s version, alleges student was beaten before collapse

The boy’s parents said they received a call from the school on Wednesday morning informing them that their son had suddenly fallen ill and had been taken to hospital. However, by the time they reached the medical facility, he had already died.

As per reports, the family has strongly disputed the school’s account of events. They alleged that the PT teacher assaulted Guru Kiran twice before he collapsed. A classmate also reportedly told investigators that the boy was beaten after he went to the toilet before the exercise session. The same student further claimed the PT teacher regularly hit children with sticks and rods over minor issues.

Bengaluru police await autopsy as family raises fresh allegations against school

Reportedly, Police said Guru Kiran’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the autopsy report is expected to clarify the exact cause of death. Investigators have not yet confirmed the family’s allegations and said they remain part of the complaint.

The grieving parents insisted their son was healthy and had spoken to them over the phone the previous night without mentioning any illness or discomfort. They also claimed he had injuries and alleged that blood was visible from his nose and mouth, questioning how such injuries could have occurred if he had simply collapsed while jogging. The family further alleged that the PT teacher struck Guru Kiran on the back of his neck with an iron rod. They also accused the school management of cutting CCTV camera wires to prevent crucial footage from being accessed. Police have not confirmed these allegations.

Protests erupt at Bengaluru school as police protect accused teacher

The student’s death triggered emotional scenes outside the hospital, where relatives broke down after learning he had died. Tension later spread to the Bengaluru school campus when family members confronted the PT teacher.

Reports say that according to police, the agitated relatives allegedly assaulted the teacher and demanded that he be handed over to them. Officers intervened and tried to escort him away in a police vehicle, but protesters allegedly blocked the jeep by sitting in front of it. Police later moved the teacher into a room inside the school for his safety. Authorities said family members allegedly continued to assault him even in the presence of police and refused to disperse despite repeated warnings. Police eventually brought the situation under control, provided security to the accused teacher and continued the investigation into Guru Kiran’s death.

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