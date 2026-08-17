Bengaluru School Shuts After 500+ Students, 21 Staff Fall Sick; 2 H1N1 Cases Confirmed, What Happened?

More than 500 students and 21 staff members at Clarence High School in Bengaluru’s Richards Town have fallen ill amid a major flu-like outbreak, according to a report by The New Indian Express. Students and staff have reported symptoms such as fever, cold, cough and body aches. The illness is said to have spread quickly across the school campus.

At least two cases have been confirmed as H1N1. One staff member is currently receiving treatment at Bangalore Baptist Hospital, according to a letter issued by the school.

The school has decided to remain closed until August 18 as a precautionary step. The move is aimed at limiting the spread of the infection and giving authorities time to assess the situation.

School Flags Concerns Over Food Vendors, Waste

Along with the health concerns, the school has raised questions about sanitation around its premises. In its communication, the school pointed to street food sellers and other vendors operating near the campus. It alleged that poor hygiene and waste accumulation could increase health risks for students.

The school also claimed that vendors were blocking the kindergarten gate on Clarke Road. This was reportedly causing congestion and adding to sanitation concerns.

A specific complaint was also raised about a kebab vendor near the Pottery Road-John Armstrong Road junction. The school alleged that waste had been accumulating around the area.

The school has sought immediate health and safety inspections of food vendors operating near the campus. It has also urged civic authorities to consider restrictions on the sale of junk food near educational institutions.

School Seeks Urgent Action From Authorities

The school has already approached the Educational Officer and the City Corporation Health Officer, seeking intervention. The school said it was taking steps to manage the situation but needed support from civic authorities.

“We are not panicking. We are managing. But we cannot do it alone,” the school said in its letter. The appeal comes as the number of students and staff reporting flu-like symptoms continues to draw attention.

What Is H1N1 and How Does It Spread?

H1N1 is a strain of influenza A that can cause respiratory illness. Its symptoms can be similar to those caused by seasonal flu. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), common flu symptoms include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, a runny or blocked nose, headache, tiredness and muscle or body aches.

Some children may also experience vomiting or diarrhoea. Importantly, not every person with influenza develops a fever. Parents should therefore watch for other symptoms as well.

H1N1 Symptoms Parents Should Watch

Parents should keep an eye on children who develop sudden or worsening symptoms. Common signs include:

Fever or feeling feverish

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Headache

Chills

Muscle or body aches

Unusual tiredness or fatigue

Most flu cases can be managed with appropriate medical care. However, certain symptoms may point to a more serious illness.

When Should Parents Seek Emergency Medical Help?

Parents must seek immediate help from their doctors if a child shows symptoms like trouble breathing, chest pains, or blue lips or face. Additional symptoms include severe body aches, dehydration, lack of urination in the last eight hours, and dry mouth or lack of tears when crying. Additional symptoms requiring emergency care include vomiting, seizures, and excessive drowsiness.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adds to the list a fever of more than 104°F (40°C). It is also important that parents watch out for symptoms that get better but then get worse again. With Clarence High School currently on temporary shutdown, health organisations and civic authorities are now being advised to act quickly in order to contain the situation.