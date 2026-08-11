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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Security Guard Narrowly Escapes After Car Rams Into Housing Society Gate; Video Surfaces

Bengaluru Security Guard Narrowly Escapes After Car Rams Into Housing Society Gate; Video Surfaces

According to the reports, the guard was performing his routine duty at the apartment entrance when a car approached the main gate. As the vehicle came closer, the guard stepped out to open the gate and allow it to enter the residential complex.

Bengaluru Security Guard Narrowly Escapes After Car Rams Into Housing Society Gate; Video Surfaces

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 18:47 IST

A security guard in Bengaluru had a narrow escape after a car suddenly rammed into the main gate of a residential apartment complex. The incident, which took place around 1:42 am on Sunday, was captured on CCTV footage that has since surfaced on social media. According to the reports, the guard was performing his routine duty at the apartment entrance when a car approached the main gate. As the vehicle came closer, the guard stepped out to open the gate and allow it to enter the residential complex.

Car Suddenly Speeds Towards Gate

CCTV footage shows the guard moving towards the entrance as the car approaches. However, within seconds, the vehicle appears to accelerate towards the gate instead of stopping. The car then crashes into the main entrance, knocking the security guard to the ground. The impact could have resulted in a serious injury, but the guard appears to have escaped with only minor injuries. In the footage, he can be seen quickly getting back on his feet and moving away from the vehicle after the crash.

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Police Probe Underway

Following the incident, police began looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Investigators are  examining the CCTV footage and other available information to establish the exact sequence of events. Police are also working to gather further details about the driver and determine what led the vehicle to crash into the apartment gate. It remains unclear whether the incident was caused by reckless driving, a loss of control, or another factor. The investigation is currently underway, and further details are expected as police establish the circumstances surrounding the late-night crash.

Also Read: Will CM Hemant Soren’s Exam Cancellation Announcement End The Student Protests?

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Bengaluru Security Guard Narrowly Escapes After Car Rams Into Housing Society Gate; Video Surfaces
Tags: apartment gate crashBengaluru apartment accidentBengaluru car crashBengaluru newscar rams gatecctv footagehome-hero-pos-5security guardsecurity guard narrowly escapesviral CCTV video

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Bengaluru Security Guard Narrowly Escapes After Car Rams Into Housing Society Gate; Video Surfaces

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Bengaluru Security Guard Narrowly Escapes After Car Rams Into Housing Society Gate; Video Surfaces
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