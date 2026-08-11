Bengaluru Security Guard Narrowly Escapes After Car Rams Into Housing Society Gate; Video Surfaces

A security guard in Bengaluru had a narrow escape after a car suddenly rammed into the main gate of a residential apartment complex. The incident, which took place around 1:42 am on Sunday, was captured on CCTV footage that has since surfaced on social media. According to the reports, the guard was performing his routine duty at the apartment entrance when a car approached the main gate. As the vehicle came closer, the guard stepped out to open the gate and allow it to enter the residential complex.

Car Suddenly Speeds Towards Gate

CCTV footage shows the guard moving towards the entrance as the car approaches. However, within seconds, the vehicle appears to accelerate towards the gate instead of stopping. The car then crashes into the main entrance, knocking the security guard to the ground. The impact could have resulted in a serious injury, but the guard appears to have escaped with only minor injuries. In the footage, he can be seen quickly getting back on his feet and moving away from the vehicle after the crash.

A security guard had a narrow escape after a car crashed into the entrance gate of an apartment complex in Bengaluru in the early hours of the morning. The incident, captured on CCTV, reportedly took place at around 1:42 am. The car crashed through the apartment gate at high… pic.twitter.com/Xsez8gcsMg — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 11, 2026

Police Probe Underway

Following the incident, police began looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Investigators are examining the CCTV footage and other available information to establish the exact sequence of events. Police are also working to gather further details about the driver and determine what led the vehicle to crash into the apartment gate. It remains unclear whether the incident was caused by reckless driving, a loss of control, or another factor. The investigation is currently underway, and further details are expected as police establish the circumstances surrounding the late-night crash.

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