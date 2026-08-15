Bengaluru Security Guard With Tehrik-e-Taliban Links Arrested Over Planning Attack On Pakistan Army

A security guard working near Bengaluru’s major technology hub has been arrested over alleged links with Pakistan-based Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), with police claiming that his phone contained chats, voice calls and messages with a TTP member from Afghanistan. Asaful Mallick, 25, originally from West Bengal, was arrested by Hebbagodi Police on August 11 after investigators received intelligence about his activities. Police said he was allegedly plotting an attack on the Pakistan army and had been trying to spread the banned group’s ideology.

Reportedly, Mallick was working for a reputed company in Hebbagudi, close to some of India’s biggest software companies. Police informers had earlier told investigators that he was staying in Jigani. Following the tip-off, Bengaluru Police gathered further intelligence before detaining him at the Bommasandra Industrial Area, on the outskirts of the Hebbagodi police station limits.

Bengaluru probe tracks alleged TTP contact through Afghanistan

The investigation has also brought Imran Haider, a TTP member from Afghanistan, into focus. Police said Mallick became acquainted with Haider while attempting to join the banned organisation. He allegedly tried to secure a visa to travel to Afghanistan but dropped the plan because of a lack of funds and his responsibility towards his family.

A search of the suspect’s mobile phone allegedly revealed multiple exchanges with Haider. These included chats, voice calls and messages, which police are examining as part of the Bengaluru investigation into Mallick’s alleged association with the outfit.

Bengaluru police say Facebook used to spread group ideology

As per reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City) Narayana M said Mallick’s arrest followed an “intelligence tip-off”. The officer alleged that the suspect had gone beyond maintaining contact with the group and was using Facebook to promote its ideology and mobilise support.

“He was in touch with them, spreading their ideology through Facebook, mobilising support, got influenced himself and was trying to influence others,” Narayana told reporters.

Reportedly, during questioning, investigators also heard Mallick speak about alleged atrocities by the Pakistan army. Narayana said, “Based on the information, the person was taken into custody at the Bommasandra Industrial Area on the outskirts of Hebbagodi police station and interrogated. Upon questioning, he told the police about the atrocities being committed by the Pakistan army on mosques and the people there in the neighbouring country.”

Bengaluru accused faces BNS terror charge as probe continues

The TTP was listed by the United Nations Security Council in 2011 as an entity associated with Al-Qaida. The UNSC and the United States have both designated and banned the organisation.

According to reports, Police have booked Mallick under Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers conspiracy, attempts, abetment or knowingly facilitating a terrorist act or preparatory action. The Bengaluru Police investigation is continuing into the alleged TTP connection, his communications with Haider and the activities that led to his arrest.

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