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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Serial Murders: Two More Bodies Recovered From Chamundi Hills in Mysuru

Bengaluru Serial Murders: Two More Bodies Recovered From Chamundi Hills in Mysuru

The couple's bodies were found near a guest house along Chamundi Hills-two kilometre from Tavarakatte -one of the bodies were found stuck to a tree while another was found fallen into a gorge. The bodies have been brought to Bengaluru after postmortem and handed over to relatives. With this, bodies of five of those murdered have been retrieved by the cops.

The 45-year-old cab driver Indushekhar allegedly killing his wife and 6 members of her family following a reported marital dispute.
The 45-year-old cab driver Indushekhar allegedly killing his wife and 6 members of her family following a reported marital dispute.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 12:11 IST

Bengaluru police probing the Rajajinagar serial murders allegedly committed by the cab driver Indushekar have recovered two more bodies from Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.
 
Bodies have been identified of those of Shivakumar and his wife , Divya. Shivakumar is the elder brother of Indushekhar’s wife Sunita.
 
The couple’s bodies were found near a guest house along Chamundi Hills-two kilometre from Tavarakatte -one of the bodies were found stuck to a tree while another was found fallen into a gorge. The bodies have been brought to Bengaluru after postmortem and handed over to relatives. With this, bodies of five of those murdered have been retrieved by the cops.
 
Police say they have information about two other bodies that have been disposed at Charmadi Ghat in Mangaluru according to the confessional statement given by the accused Indushekar.
 
How Serial Murder Mystery Unfolded
 
The 45-year-old cab driver allegedly killing his wife and 6 members of her family following a reported marital dispute. Indushekar allegedly carried out the killings over two days at his terrace apartment near Bhashyam Circle. The victims include his wife Sunitha (40), mother-in-law Roopavathi, brothers-in-law Shivakumar and Shankar, sisters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and seven-year-old Puneeth.
 
After nearly two decades of marriage, friction over Sunitha’s frequent visits to her family in Srirampura allegedly led Indushekar to blame his in-laws for ruining his life. Taking advantage of his isolated terrace room, he allegedly executed the murders.
 
Initially, Indushekar struck Sunitha with a grinding stone, dumped her body near Chikkaballapura, and claimed she went on vacation while turning off her phone. He then luring his in-laws using similar cover stories and inviting them over under the guise of gatherings. He then killed his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, and young Puneeth with the grinding stone.
 
Following the murders, the cab driver then attempted to erase forensic evidence by cleaning the scene with chemicals before disposing the bodies.
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Bengaluru Serial Murders: Two More Bodies Recovered From Chamundi Hills in Mysuru
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Bengaluru Serial Murders: Two More Bodies Recovered From Chamundi Hills in Mysuru

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Bengaluru Serial Murders: Two More Bodies Recovered From Chamundi Hills in Mysuru
Bengaluru Serial Murders: Two More Bodies Recovered From Chamundi Hills in Mysuru
Bengaluru Serial Murders: Two More Bodies Recovered From Chamundi Hills in Mysuru
Bengaluru Serial Murders: Two More Bodies Recovered From Chamundi Hills in Mysuru
Bengaluru Serial Murders: Two More Bodies Recovered From Chamundi Hills in Mysuru

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