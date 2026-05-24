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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment

Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment

According to the Complaint, the boxing coach allegedly called the young girl into his private room, touched her intimate areas, kissed her against her will, and acted improperly.

Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment
Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 13:45 IST

A 17 year old trainee boxer has filed a case with the Lions Boxing Club, in Bengaluru at Kanteerava Stadium, against a 50 year old boxing coach, named Ramachandra for sexual harassment, according to Media Reports. On May 22, the girl’s mother filed the complaint, after what her daughter confessed to her. The minor has been training at the club for around 10 years. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, a police spokesperson said. 

What Is The Case All About?

The FIR states that the coach (Ramachandra) was harassing the minor for the past four years. The alleged conduct began slowly, and ramped up over the last five to six months, according to the complaint. At the stadium, the coach attempted to establish an inappropriate closeness with the girl, she said. He has also been accused of making inappropriate sexual contact with her several times whilst training and other times at the sports facility. That repeated behaviour caused the student who was training under him since childhood to feel fear and discomfort, the complaint alleges.

The grievance also contends that on the 17th of May, when the accused was on a visit to Chennai to box, he called the minor boxer to his private room. He is alleged to have then forcibly kissed her and made inappropriate contact with her, and was sexually abusive. According to the FIR, this came when the team was away for the sporting event for which they were not under regular training supervision. The victim later informed her family about the incident which led to the formal complaint being filed with the police on May 22.

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Police Investigation underway

According to the FIR, the boxing coach allegedly threatened to kill the minor if she told her family about the incidents. 

The accused has been booked, and other legal steps will follow based on the material collected during the investigation. The police say they will carry out the probing in a fair, and sensitive manner, while ensuring that the minor involved is protected, and they will take strict action as per law. 

Also Read: Bengaluru Horror: Cop’s Wife Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Dowry Abuse By In-Laws

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Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment
Tags: Bengaluru BoxingBengaluru Boxing Coach BookedBengaluru Boxing Coach Booked RamachandraBengaluru Boxing Coach FIRBengaluru Boxing Coach newshome-hero-pos-11

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Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment

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Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment
Bengaluru Shocker: Boxing Coach Booked Under POSCO After Student Alleges 4 Years Of Sexual Harassment
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