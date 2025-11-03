Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

A shocking case of animal cruelty in Bengaluru’s Bagaluru area has triggered massive outrage after CCTV footage showed a domestic worker brutally killing her employer’s pet puppy, Goofy, inside a lift on October 31.

The incident took place around 4 pm in an apartment complex where 43-year-old Pushpalatha, employed for the past one and a half months, was hired to help with household chores and care for the family’s pets.

However, the CCTV footage revealed a horrific reality- Pushpalatha was seen throwing the small puppy inside the elevator while taking him out for a walk.

Goofy’s owner, Rashi Poojari, discovered the footage later and immediately lodged a complaint at Bagaluru Police Station. Police have registered an FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which treats the intentional harming or killing of animals as a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in jail and a fine.

The accused has been missing since the complaint was filed, and a search is underway to trace and arrest her, officials said.

Owner’s Heartbreaking Message

Devastated by the loss, Rashi shared an emotional post on Instagram, “I’m sharing this with a very heavy heart. I’m completely shattered my baby Goofy is no more. The maid working in our house hit him and threw him on the floor. I still can’t believe this happened to my little one. My heart is broken beyond words… Please keep my Goofy in your prayers.”

She later thanked followers for their support and vowed to pursue strict legal action, “…I’ve taken every step to make sure that this cruel woman faces strict action for what she’s done. An FIR has been registered… What happened to Goofy should never happen to any other innocent soul again. Let’s all hope and pray that Goofy gets the justice he deserves.”

Public Outrage

The incident has sparked anger and grief across Bengaluru, with animal lovers demanding harsh punishment for the accused.

“This is so heartbreaking. Please make sure she gets punished for doing such a horrendous thing,” one user commented. Another wrote, “She should be jailed for this horrific act. How can someone hurt a dog like that? Unbelievable!”

