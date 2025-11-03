LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

A shocking case of animal cruelty in Bengaluru’s Bagaluru area has triggered massive outrage after CCTV footage showed a domestic worker brutally killing her employer’s pet puppy, Goofy, inside a lift on October 31. The incident took place around 4 pm in an apartment complex where 43-year-old Pushpalatha, employed for the past one and a half months, was hired to help with household chores and care for the family’s pets.

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral (Representative Image)
Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral (Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 18:24:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

A shocking case of animal cruelty in Bengaluru’s Bagaluru area has triggered massive outrage after CCTV footage showed a domestic worker brutally killing her employer’s pet puppy, Goofy, inside a lift on October 31.

The incident took place around 4 pm in an apartment complex where 43-year-old Pushpalatha, employed for the past one and a half months, was hired to help with household chores and care for the family’s pets.

However, the CCTV footage revealed a horrific reality- Pushpalatha was seen throwing the small puppy inside the elevator while taking him out for a walk.

Goofy’s owner, Rashi Poojari, discovered the footage later and immediately lodged a complaint at Bagaluru Police Station. Police have registered an FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which treats the intentional harming or killing of animals as a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in jail and a fine.

The accused has been missing since the complaint was filed, and a search is underway to trace and arrest her, officials said.

Owner’s Heartbreaking Message

Devastated by the loss, Rashi shared an emotional post on Instagram, “I’m sharing this with a very heavy heart. I’m completely shattered my baby Goofy is no more. The maid working in our house hit him and threw him on the floor. I still can’t believe this happened to my little one. My heart is broken beyond words… Please keep my Goofy in your prayers.”

She later thanked followers for their support and vowed to pursue strict legal action, “…I’ve taken every step to make sure that this cruel woman faces strict action for what she’s done. An FIR has been registered… What happened to Goofy should never happen to any other innocent soul again. Let’s all hope and pray that Goofy gets the justice he deserves.”

Public Outrage

The incident has sparked anger and grief across Bengaluru, with animal lovers demanding harsh punishment for the accused.

“This is so heartbreaking. Please make sure she gets punished for doing such a horrendous thing,” one user commented. Another wrote, “She should be jailed for this horrific act. How can someone hurt a dog like that? Unbelievable!”

ALSO READ: CM Revanth Reddy Flags Off High-Tech Aerial Survey for SLBC Tunnel

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 6:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: animal crueltyBengaluru Puppy KillingBengaluru Shockerhome-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Who Is Akhtar Hussaini? Mumbai Man Posed As BARC Scientist, Got Crores In Foreign Funds Since 1995

Bengaluru Horror: Techie Throws Chili Powder, Beats Manager to Death With Dumbbell in Office Fight

High-Drama At Bijnor Wedding: Huge Fight Between Groom, Bride’s Sides Over Fried Chicken

Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Two Old Terrorist Hideouts In Kulgam Forests

Stalin Leads a Multi-Party Meeting to Oppose SIR, to Reach SC Calling Thenl EC Move as Anti-Democratic

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: How To Check Voter ID Online And Your Name In The Voter List, Don’t Miss These Crucial Details

When Is The Next Women’s World Cup As Indian Women Wins Their First Trophy? Check Date And Venue

Shocking Amount Leaked! Mithali Raj Once Revealed Women Cricketers Earned ‘Only Rs.1000 Per Match’ Before Getting Signed With BCCI: ‘Contract Toh Tha Hi Nahi’

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 3: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Family Feud Turns Fatal As Son Shoots Beedi Tycoon Father, Then Commits Suicide

Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Exposes Him: Calls Him A ‘Big Liar’ Who Even Lies In Front Of Salman Khan

Supreme Court Slams Rising Digital Arrest Scam Trend In India, Calls For Tough Action Against Cybercrime Cases

Zohran Mamdani’s 1 AM ‘Gay Bar’ Stop Steals Spotlight Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election

When Is Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Getting Married To Palash Muchhal? Will Marriage Be Next After World Cup Glory

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral
Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral
Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral
Bengaluru Shocker: Domestic Help Brutally Kills Pet Puppy Inside Lift, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS