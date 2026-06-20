LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cocktail 2 Bengaluru news business news benjamin netanyahu delhi rain angus gunn saves vs morocco Bangalore Rain News qatar alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal amit jani jd vance Pralay Cocktail 2 Bengaluru news business news benjamin netanyahu delhi rain angus gunn saves vs morocco Bangalore Rain News qatar alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal amit jani jd vance Pralay Cocktail 2 Bengaluru news business news benjamin netanyahu delhi rain angus gunn saves vs morocco Bangalore Rain News qatar alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal amit jani jd vance Pralay Cocktail 2 Bengaluru news business news benjamin netanyahu delhi rain angus gunn saves vs morocco Bangalore Rain News qatar alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal amit jani jd vance Pralay
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cocktail 2 Bengaluru news business news benjamin netanyahu delhi rain angus gunn saves vs morocco Bangalore Rain News qatar alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal amit jani jd vance Pralay Cocktail 2 Bengaluru news business news benjamin netanyahu delhi rain angus gunn saves vs morocco Bangalore Rain News qatar alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal amit jani jd vance Pralay Cocktail 2 Bengaluru news business news benjamin netanyahu delhi rain angus gunn saves vs morocco Bangalore Rain News qatar alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal amit jani jd vance Pralay Cocktail 2 Bengaluru news business news benjamin netanyahu delhi rain angus gunn saves vs morocco Bangalore Rain News qatar alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal amit jani jd vance Pralay
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned

Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned

An alleged phone snatching attempt in Bengaluru's Cubbonpet ended tragically when 18-year-old suspect Junaid collapsed and died while fleeing after the motorcycle escape went wrong.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 08:46 IST

A suspected mobile snatching incident in the central part of Bengaluru, where an 18-year-old man was trying to dodge the police and ended up dying, is being described as a tragedy. The unfortunate death of an alleged 18-year-old mobile snatching suspect in the city’s central areas, during a desperate bid to escape, has been termed a tragedy. The incident took place at 14th Cross in Cubbonpet, where two youths, riding a motorcycle, allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a lawyer and then attempted to escape. Police said the victim raised an alarm right away, which brought the attention of nearby people.

What Happened Here?

In an effort to stop the suspects, a worker in the area allegedly threw a sack towards their motorcycle. The motorcycle suddenly lost control and they were forced to leave the stolen phone and run away on foot. One of the suspects, known as Junaid, fell on a footpath moments later, and was pronounced dead.

What Happened To The Teen Suspect?

Initial inquiries suggest that Junaid’s heart had an attack while he was making a run away from the scene, police officials said. They think he already had a pre-existing cardiac condition, yet the reason behind his death will be clarified after medical checks. Investigators added that the teenager seemed to be in serious distress soon after he managed to leave the accident area. He was sought for help but wasn’t rescued. The unexpected fatality left residents and spectators in the area in shock and created an odd and sad situation from what seemed like a common snatching incident.

You Might Be Interested In

What About The Other Suspect?

Police apprehended the second suspect, which they identified as Arbaz, shortly after the incident, and he is in custody. CCTV footage has been retrieved of the phone snatching, the motorcycle going downhill and the suspects trying to flee. The mobile phone was also retrieved from the crime scene. The case of the unnatural death has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Station and a separate probe into the alleged snatching attempt is underway. Police are examining all evidence seen, including victim interviews and footage from surveillance cameras, to see how the crime might have been carried out and the circumstances around the alleged crime and Junaid’s death.

Also Read: Chennai Power Cut Today June 20: Check Full List Of Areas Facing Electricity Outage

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned
Tags: Bengaluru newsBengaluru Teen Dies Of Heart AttackCubbonpet Teen Heart Attack Phone Snatchinghome-hero-pos-5Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet

RELATED News

Bangalore Weather Today June 20 2026: IMD Predicts Afternoon Rain

110 Hospitalised After Eating Shawarma And Pizza In Bhiwandi

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution

Shiv Sena Symbol Of Marathi Asmita, Uddhav Thackeray's Strong Message To Rebels On 60th Foundation Day Anniversary

Youth Objects to Niece's Harassment, Hacked to Death in UP; Relative Demands Accused's Encounter Killing

LATEST NEWS

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Film Defies Mixed Reviews, Earns Over Rs 20 Crore Globally On Opening Day

Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Will Fuel Rates Fall? Check City-Wise Rates

'They Do As I Say': Trump Claims Strong Influence Over Israel

Delhi Weather Today June 20 2026: Rain And Strong Winds Expected

Scotland vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: Ismael Saibari’s Lone Strike Put Atlas Lions in Control of Group C

Trump Unveils Qatar-Gifted Boeing 747

iPhone 18 Pro Leaks

NTA To Conduct Re-NEET Mock Drill In Odisha

President Trump Admires Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned
Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned
Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned
Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned

QUICK LINKS