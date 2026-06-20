Bengaluru: Teen Dies Of Heart Attack While Fleeing After Alleged Phone Snatching Attempt In Cubbonpet, Witnesses Left Stunned

A suspected mobile snatching incident in the central part of Bengaluru, where an 18-year-old man was trying to dodge the police and ended up dying, is being described as a tragedy. The unfortunate death of an alleged 18-year-old mobile snatching suspect in the city’s central areas, during a desperate bid to escape, has been termed a tragedy. The incident took place at 14th Cross in Cubbonpet, where two youths, riding a motorcycle, allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a lawyer and then attempted to escape. Police said the victim raised an alarm right away, which brought the attention of nearby people.

What Happened Here?

In an effort to stop the suspects, a worker in the area allegedly threw a sack towards their motorcycle. The motorcycle suddenly lost control and they were forced to leave the stolen phone and run away on foot. One of the suspects, known as Junaid, fell on a footpath moments later, and was pronounced dead.

What Happened To The Teen Suspect?

Initial inquiries suggest that Junaid’s heart had an attack while he was making a run away from the scene, police officials said. They think he already had a pre-existing cardiac condition, yet the reason behind his death will be clarified after medical checks. Investigators added that the teenager seemed to be in serious distress soon after he managed to leave the accident area. He was sought for help but wasn’t rescued. The unexpected fatality left residents and spectators in the area in shock and created an odd and sad situation from what seemed like a common snatching incident.

What About The Other Suspect?

Police apprehended the second suspect, which they identified as Arbaz, shortly after the incident, and he is in custody. CCTV footage has been retrieved of the phone snatching, the motorcycle going downhill and the suspects trying to flee. The mobile phone was also retrieved from the crime scene. The case of the unnatural death has been registered at Halasuru Gate Police Station and a separate probe into the alleged snatching attempt is underway. Police are examining all evidence seen, including victim interviews and footage from surveillance cameras, to see how the crime might have been carried out and the circumstances around the alleged crime and Junaid’s death.

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