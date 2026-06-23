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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Triple Murder: Elder Daughter And Live-In Partner Suspected Of Killing Parents, And Sister

Bengaluru Triple Murder: Elder Daughter And Live-In Partner Suspected Of Killing Parents, And Sister

A Bengaluru couple and their younger daughter were allegedly murdered inside their Seegehalli home in KR Puram. Police suspect the family's elder daughter and her live-in partner, who are currently absconding. Investigators have launched a manhunt while forensic teams continue examining evidence.

Bengaluru Triple Murder: Elder Daughter And Live-In Partner Suspected Of Killing Parents, And Sister (Image: Representational photo)
Bengaluru Triple Murder: Elder Daughter And Live-In Partner Suspected Of Killing Parents, And Sister (Image: Representational photo)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 14:34 IST

A gruesome triple murder in Bengaluru has sent shockwaves across the city after a couple and their younger daughter were found dead inside their residence in the Seegehalli area of KR Puram. Police have named the family’s elder daughter and her live-in partner as the prime suspects in the killings. The victims have been identified as the parents and their younger daughter. According to investigators, the three were allegedly attacked with a machete-like weapon inside their home. The bodies were later discovered under suspicious circumstances, prompting an extensive police investigation.

Elder Daughter & Boyfriend Missing After Crime

Police officials said the family’s elder daughter and her live-in partner are currently absconding and are believed to have fled after the murders. Their disappearance immediately after the incident has strengthened suspicions regarding their involvement in the crime.

Investigators have launched a manhunt to trace the duo. Multiple police teams have reportedly been formed to track their movements and gather evidence related to the case. Authorities are also examining digital records, phone data, and other leads that could help establish the sequence of events leading up to the murders.

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Brutal Attack Inside Family Home

Preliminary findings suggest that the victims were killed inside their residence in a brutal assault using a sharp-edged weapon. The crime scene indicated a violent struggle, and forensic experts were called in to collect evidence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause and timing of death.

The incident has left neighbours and local residents stunned, as the family was reportedly known in the area and there had been no public indication of such a tragedy unfolding within the household.

Police Probe Possible Motive

While the exact motive remains unclear, investigators are exploring various angles, including possible family disputes and personal issues that may have led to the crime. Police officials have not ruled out any theory and are waiting for further forensic and technical evidence before drawing final conclusions.

Authorities have appealed to the public to share any information that could help locate the suspects. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the alleged involvement of close family members in one of Bengaluru’s most disturbing crimes of the year.

Investigation Continues

The Bengaluru Police continue to investigate the triple homicide, with officers focusing on tracing the accused and reconstructing the events preceding the murders. More details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses and forensic reports become available.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery: Five Diamonds Weighing 1.22 Carats Recovered in Mahasamund

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Bengaluru Triple Murder: Elder Daughter And Live-In Partner Suspected Of Killing Parents, And Sister
Tags: Bengaluru crime newsBengaluru family murderBengaluru triple murderelder daughter accusedhome-hero-pos-8Karnataka police investigationKR Puram murder caselive-in partner suspectSeegehalli murders

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Bengaluru Triple Murder: Elder Daughter And Live-In Partner Suspected Of Killing Parents, And Sister
Bengaluru Triple Murder: Elder Daughter And Live-In Partner Suspected Of Killing Parents, And Sister
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Bengaluru Triple Murder: Elder Daughter And Live-In Partner Suspected Of Killing Parents, And Sister

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