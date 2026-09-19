Bengaluru: UK-Returned engineering Graduate Kidnaps, Kills 13-Year-Old Son Of Family Friend; Tells Cops He Was In Rs 3 Cr Debt

A UK-returned M.Tech graduate has been arrested on charges of kidnap and murder of a 13-year-old son of his former neighbour.

The incident took place in con Wednesday night and preliminary investigations revealed the accused Wala Bhaskar Reddy had a debt of Rs 3 Cr and hatched a kidnap ransom plan to extort Rs 1 Cr from the victim’s family who were Reddy’s former neighbour.

The abduction and premeditated murder of 13-year-old Prajwal by his neighbour in northeast Bengaluru unraveled in a dramatic fashion late Wednesday night when Bhaskar Reddy crashed his SUV during an alleged escape attempt, leading police straight to the victim’s body concealed in the boot of his car.

The harrowing sequence of events began on the evening of September 16, 2026, in Vinayakanagar, Yelahanka, where both the victim and the accused lived.

According to police, the accused, 28-year-old Wala Bhaskar Reddy is employed at a multinational firm in Whitefield. He spent a week meticulously plotting the crime and exploiting Prajwal’s fondness for cars, Reddy lured the teenager into his vehicle under the guise of buying firecrackers for a Ganesha immersion and teaching him driving.

Instead, Reddy drove the boy to an abandoned layout near Bagalur. Investigators learnt that the abduction was chillingly premeditated; the suspect never intended to release the child due to the high risk of identification.

Before executing the murder, Reddy and an alleged accomplice, identified as a school bus cleaner named Edukondalu, forced the young boy to record a 90-second ransom video pleading for his life. The duo then bludgeoned Prajwal to death using heavy hollow blocks.

Wrapping the body in a torn mattress found at the construction site, Reddy loaded it into the boot of his Kia Seltos with intentions of fleeing across the border to Andhra Pradesh to dispose the boy’s body.

Meanwhile, Prajwal’s father, realtor and financier Manohar panicked over his missing son, the accused’s father – completely unaware of his son’s involvement in the crime actively stood alongside Manohar to help look for the boy before formal police complaints were lodged on September 17.

Reddy’s escape plans failed on Ballari Road near Chikkajala as he drove his SUV erratically, allegedly inebriated, he rammed his vehicle into an electric pole before smashing into two cars parked outside an apartment complex.

Alerted by the loud impact, local residents and security guards rushed out, cornered the vehicle, and detained the aggressive driver.

The Chikkajala police arrived promptly at the scene of the accident. Noticing Reddy’s incoherent and defensive explanations, officers searched the car and made the gruesome discovery of Prajwal’s body in the trunk.

Confronted at the police station in the presence of his own father, Reddy broke down and confessed to the crime. Initial interrogations suggest Reddy claimed his family faced mounting financial debts totaling roughly Rs 3 Cr rupees, and he had hoped to extort a ransom of Rs 1 Cr from Prajwal’s father.

The Chikkajala police have placed Reddy under a seven-day custody for further investigation while special teams continue an aggressive manhunt for the absconding accomplice, Edukondalu.