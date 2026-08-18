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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Conspires With Lover To Murder Husband, Son

Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Conspires With Lover To Murder Husband, Son

Police investigations reveal that the man's wife, Harini, allegedly conspired with her lover, Vinay, to murder her husband after a fight over sleeping arrangements.

Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Conspires With Lover To Murder Husband, Son

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 14:11 IST

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old man, Abhinandan, and his five-year-old son, Yaduveer, were found dead inside their home in Chikkabanavara in north Bengaluru, in a case that investigators suspect was triggered by a domestic dispute. Police allege that Abhinandan’s wife, Harini, conspired with her alleged lover, Vinay, to kill her husband following a disagreement over sleeping arrangements. The investigation has uncovered a disturbing sequence of events, with police suspecting that the five-year-old boy was also killed after waking up during the alleged attack and witnessing what happened to his father.

Domestic Dispute Allegedly Turns Fatal

According to the investigation, an argument over sleeping arrangements between Harini and Abhinandan escalated into violence. Harini allegedly assaulted her husband with a ladle before calling Vinay to the house. Police suspect that after Vinay arrived, the two allegedly attacked Abhinandan and suffocated him. Investigators are now examining the sequence of events inside the house and the circumstances that preceded the killings.

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Five-Year-Old Son Witnessed Attack, Police Suspect

The case took an even more disturbing turn when investigators found that Yaduveer, who was five years old, had also died. Police suspect that the child woke up during the altercation and witnessed the attack on his father. According to the investigation, the boy was allegedly suffocated with a pillow to prevent him from raising an alarm or revealing what he had seen. The deaths of the father and son have led investigators to focus on the alleged planning and execution of the crime inside the family home.

CCTV Cameras Allegedly Switched Off

Investigators also suspect that the accused attempted to destroy or conceal evidence following the alleged murders. Police believe blood stains at the crime scene were cleaned and that CCTV cameras were switched off before Vinay arrived. The suspected actions have added another layer to the investigation, as police work to establish whether the killings were pre-planned and reconstruct the movements of those involved.

Harini In Custody, Vinay Absconding

Harini has been arrestd by police and is being questioned about her alleged role in the deaths. Vinay, meanwhile, remains at large. Police teams are conducting searches in several areas to trace and apprehend him. 

Also Read: Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Probe Clears Champat Rai And Anil Mishra In Theft Row

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Bengaluru Woman Allegedly Conspires With Lover To Murder Husband, Son
Tags: Bengaluru double murder caseChikkabanavara murder investigationdomestic dispute murderfather and son killed Bengaluru

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