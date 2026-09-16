Bengaluru Woman Ate Chocolate, Walked to Bathroom, Minutes Later 23-Year-Old Collapsed and Died: Police Probe

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru died after eating a chocolate at a lodge in Sakleshpur, Karnataka. She fell to death after eating chocolate, which has raised doubts about her death. This incident took place on September 11. The woman who died is identified as Varsha. She went to Sakleshpur, Hassan district, along with her cousin and friend. All three were living in a lodge in Sakleshpur.

As per the police information, Varsha had consumed a chocolate and got up for bathing. While walking towards the bathroom, she suddenly fell unconscious.

Woman Collapses After Eating Chocolate

The Hassan Superintendent of Police said Varsha fell to the ground after walking only a few steps.

“After eating chocolate, she got up to go to the bathroom. After walking a few steps, the 23-year-old woman suddenly fell to the ground,” police said.

The people accompanying her reportedly tried to help her. However, she could not be revived. Police said there were no external injuries on Varsha’s body. The circumstances leading up to her collapse are now being examined.

Police Question Two People

Two of Varsha’s friends who have joined her on the trip have been taken into custody by the police for questioning. Because the police are now trying to find out what happened at the lodge before she suffered the fatal collapse. Her parents apparently knew that she had gone to Hassan, a place that is about 190 kilometres away from Bengaluru. A case of unnatural death has been filed in the wake of this incident.

Post-Mortem Report May Reveal Cause

The body of Varsha has been taken for a post-mortem examination. The police are waiting for the results of the post-mortem report in order to find out the cause of her death. As of now, it remains to be seen whether the chocolate had anything to do with her death.