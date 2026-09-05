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Home > Regionals News > Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan

Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan

A woman was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted in Bengaluru over unpaid loan interest, with three accused arrested after a video threat.

Woman kidnapped, assaulted in Bengaluru over unpaid loan interest (Image: X)
Woman kidnapped, assaulted in Bengaluru over unpaid loan interest (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 10:10 IST

A woman in Bengaluru was allegedly kidnapped, stripped naked and assaulted by three people, including two women, after she failed to pay loan interest for several months, police said. The accused allegedly recorded a video of her while she was naked and threatened to make it public if she did not repay the money. The victim was rescued after her mother approached Chandra Layout Police Station with a missing-person complaint. Police later arrested Reshma Banu, Nazath and Reshma’s husband Suhail in connection with the case.

Loan dispute in Bengaluru turns into alleged abduction and assault

Reportedly, police said the woman had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Reshma Banu around two years ago. She later borrowed another Rs 50,000 from Nazath through Reshma. The woman was facing financial difficulties and had reportedly stopped paying interest for around six months. She had also failed to make loan instalments for two months.

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After the payments stopped, the woman blocked Reshma’s phone number and moved to her mother’s house. Investigators said Nazath then contacted her and called her to a house on the pretext of offering her work.

Bengaluru woman allegedly attacked with knife, forced into autorickshaw

As per reports, when the woman reached the location, Reshma and her husband Suhail allegedly arrived and assaulted her. The accused reportedly attacked her with a knife before forcing her into an autorickshaw. She was then taken to a house near Kumbalgodu, where police said she was confined and assaulted.

The alleged attack left the woman at the centre of a serious criminal investigation in Bengaluru, with police examining the circumstances of her abduction, confinement and assault.

Video threat adds another layer to Bengaluru case

According to reports, police said the accused stripped the woman and recorded a video of her. They allegedly threatened to circulate the footage publicly if she failed to repay the money. The threat was allegedly used to pressure the woman over the unpaid loan and interest.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother had reported her missing, prompting police to begin tracing her whereabouts. Investigators eventually located the woman at the place where she was allegedly being held and rescued her.

Three arrested as Bengaluru police investigate allegations

Reports say that Reshma Banu, Nazath and Suhail were subsequently arrested. A case has been registered at Chandra Layout Police Station under relevant sections of law.

Police are continuing to investigate the alleged kidnapping, assault and threats, while also examining the role of each of the three accused in the incident.

Also Read: 8 People Believed To Be Engineering Students Killed As Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry In Kerala    

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Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan
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Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan

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Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan
Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan
Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan
Bengaluru Woman Lured With Job Offer, Kidnapped, Assaulted And Filmed Naked Over Unpaid Loan

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