A speeding bus on its routine journey met with a tragic accident on Wednesday afternoon in Bihar’s West Champaran district. A Shivdani bus struck a motorcycle and a scooter, resulting in two deaths near Baghmarwa Chowk on the Bettiah-Lauria highway.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar, 17 years, and Kamal Sharma, 65 years. According to reports, a third person was seriously injured in the accident. It led to panic in the locality, and people rushed to the spot after hearing about the collision.

Speeding Shivdani Bus Struck A Bike and a Scooter

As per the reports, the mishap occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the speeding bus struck a motorcycle and a scooter near Baghmarwa Chowk. As per the information, Ravi Kumar, who is a native of Sisai village in the limits of Shikarpur police station, was travelling on the motorcycle with his sister, Khushi Kumari. They were going to Bettiah for some work, but then the bus hit their bike.

Class 12 Student Ravi Kumar Was Eldest Of Three Brothers

Ravi was living and studying at his uncle Arvind Chaudhary’s house in Lauria. He was a Class 12 student and the eldest of three brothers. His sudden death has left his family in shock. He was travelling with his sister when the accident took place.

65-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After Bus Collision

Another victim of the mishap is Kamal Sharma, who belongs to Jaitiya Purwari Tola, residing under Chanpatia police station area and he is 65 years old. He was riding a scooter from Lauria to Bettiah, but due to a speeding bus, he met with an accident. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital. However, later on, doctors pronounced him dead.

Police Reach Accident Spot, Investigation Underway

On receipt of information about the accident, the Officer of Sirsiya Police Station, Anant Kumar, visited the spot with a group of policemen. The police took the injured persons to the hospital and conducted rescue operations. On the other hand, a huge crowd gathered at the spot because of the two deaths. The latest road accident highlights the issue of road safety and the hazards of speeding vehicles. Further information about the accident is awaited.