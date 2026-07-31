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Home > Regionals News > Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 4-Storey Kohinoor Apartment Crashes, Death Toll Reaches 7

Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 4-Storey Kohinoor Apartment Crashes, Death Toll Reaches 7

A four-storey section of Kohinoor Apartment collapsed in Bhiwandi, leaving several feared trapped and three injured. The incident has raised fresh concerns over dangerous buildings, pending repairs, civic notices and monsoon safety.

Bhiwandi building collapse (Image: X)
Bhiwandi building collapse (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-31 09:28 IST

A four-storey portion of the B-Wing of Kohinoor Apartment in Gangaramwadi’s Bhandari Compound collapsed in Bhiwandi late on Thursday night, leaving more than half a dozen people feared trapped under the debris and at least seven people dead. The incident happened under Ward Committee-4 at around 11:30 pm, triggering a massive rescue operation involving the NDRF, TDRF, the fire brigade, local police and the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC). Rescue teams continued working through the night despite heavy rain, narrow lanes and huge piles of rubble slowing down the operation.

The residents informed that there was no forewarning about the building collapse as a portion of the structure collapsed unexpectedly. This incident caused a lot of commotion in the locality as many people ran out of their houses after hearing the noise. Approximately twenty-four residents living in A-Wing of the flat managed to escape from the collapsing building.

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Rescue efforts in Bhiwandi face rain, rubble and narrow access

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud boom shortly before the building collapsed at around 11:30 pm. Within minutes, teams from the Municipal Disaster Management Department, the fire brigade, local police, the NDRF and the TDRF reached the spot. Poklain machines and other heavy equipment were deployed to remove the debris as rescuers searched for people feared trapped underneath.

The rescue operation has been complicated by continuous rainfall, the congested lanes leading to the building and the enormous amount of debris. Even with these challenges, emergency teams have continued working on a war footing in an effort to locate survivors.

Repair work and civic notices raise fresh Bhiwandi questions

Preliminary information suggests that repair work on the building’s columns was underway when the collapse occurred. Several labourers were reportedly working inside the structure when a major portion of the B-Wing suddenly caved in.

Municipal sources said the building had already received a notice for a structural audit on April 22, 2026. After the inspection, it was placed in the C-2A category, meaning residents were required to vacate the premises so repairs could be carried out safely. However, nearly three months later, the building had neither been vacated nor had the required procedures been completed.

Repair work done without municipal permission

Sources also claimed that no municipal permission had been obtained for the repair work and that no audit had been carried out by an authorised structural engineer. The repairs were reportedly being done by local masons and labourers. However, there has been no official confirmation of these claims so far.

Municipal records show the property was registered under House Numbers 1556/0 and 1557/0 in the name of a Mumbai-based builder, with property tax being levied regularly. Civic sources also said around ₹42 lakh in property tax remains unpaid on the building.

Another development that has drawn attention is a set of photographs reportedly obtained by the Free Press Journal, which allegedly show Arvind Googre, In-Charge Assistant Commissioner of Ward Committee-4, at the building shortly before the collapse. No official information has been released about the purpose of his visit, and police are expected to investigate the matter further.

Injured residents survive by jumping as Bhiwandi recalls 2020 tragedy

Among those injured were Abhay Kumar Yadav and Deepak Kumar Jagdish Yadav, both residents of the first floor, who jumped from their balcony after realising the building was collapsing. Both survived but suffered fractures in their legs. Another resident, Sangeeta Prajapati, was also injured. All three are undergoing treatment at the IGM Sub-District Hospital in Bhiwandi.

The latest collapse has also brought back memories of the devastating Jilani Building disaster in Bhiwandi. On September 21, 2020, 38 people were killed when the Jilani Building collapsed. After that tragedy, authorities had promised strict action against unsafe structures and announced major rehabilitation plans. Years later, however, thousands of families are still living in buildings considered unsafe.

Dangerous Bhiwandi buildings continue to threaten thousands of families

Fresh figures released by the municipal corporation show the scale of the problem. In 2025, a total of 1,444 buildings in Bhiwandi were declared dangerous, of which the corporation says 69 were demolished. Despite that, the number of dangerous buildings has increased to 1,790 in 2026.

The latest list includes 227 buildings in the C-1 category that require immediate evacuation and demolition. Another 813 buildings fall under C-2A, where residents must move out before repairs can begin. A further 516 buildings are classified as C-2B, allowing repairs while people continue living inside, while 221 buildings fall under the C-3 category requiring only minor structural repairs.

Ward-wise data shows 168 dangerous buildings in Ward Committee-1, 446 in Ward-2, 382 in Ward-3, 386 in Ward-4 and 410 in Ward-5. Residents say the danger grows with every monsoon, noting that more than 100 people have lost their lives in different building collapse incidents in Bhiwandi since 2016. Despite repeated tragedies and promises of action, thousands of families continue to live in ageing and dilapidated buildings that remain a constant threat to life.

Also Read: Assam Floods To Worsen? IMD Warns Of Very Heavy Rain Across State Till August 1    

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Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 4-Storey Kohinoor Apartment Crashes, Death Toll Reaches 7
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