Bhojpuri superstar and BJP MLC Pawan Singh made a shocking announcement about the relationship of his family. The actor and singer recently took to Facebook and declared that he has cut ties with his entire family and extended relatives. On Sunday, Pawan Singh shared an emotional post along with pictures of his mother and elder brother. In the post, he expressed his disappointment and said that he had reached the limit of what he could tolerate.

He wrote, “Bardasht ki seema paar hone ke baad bahut dukhi hokar post kar raha hoon. Aap sabhi Bhojpuriya samaj se haath jod ke kshama chahta hoon aur bata raha hoon ki mera mere poore parivaar se aur khandaan se aaj aur abhi se koi rishta nahi hai.” (After reaching the limit of my tolerance, I am making this post with a heavy heart. I sincerely apologise to the entire Bhojpuri community with folded hands and want to inform everyone that, from this moment onwards, I have no relationship with my entire family or extended relatives.)

However, he made two exceptions. Pawan Singh said he would always stand by his mother and elder brother Ranu Singh.

He added, “Haan, jisne mujhe paida kiya hai, meri maa aur mera sabse bada bhai Ranu Singh, unke liye jab tak zinda hoon, jaan haazir hai.” (Yes, the woman who gave birth to me, my mother, and my eldest brother Ranu Singh will always have my unconditional support. I am ready to give my life for them as long as I am alive.)

He ended the post by describing himself as a small member of the Bhojpuri community. His announcement has raised several questions. What led him to take such a major step? What happened within the family? So far, Pawan Singh has not shared the exact reason behind his decision.

Reports Of Family Disputes And Distance From Cousin

According to reports, Pawan Singh had been facing disagreements with some family members for the past few days. There are also reports that he has distanced himself from his cousin Ritik Singh, who was often seen accompanying him.

Another issue reportedly concerns his farmhouse in Arrah, Bihar. Pawan Singh has been developing a farmhouse there, but the construction work has reportedly remained incomplete for a long time.

People close to the singer claim that he had been regularly sending money to complete the project. However, the funds were allegedly not being used for the construction work.

These reports have added to the speculation surrounding his family dispute. However, Pawan Singh has not publicly confirmed whether these issues are connected to his Facebook announcement.

Pawan Singh Recently Apologised To Akshara Singh

Interestingly, Pawan Singh was recently in the news for his public remarks about actress Akshara Singh. During a Navratri event in Kalyanpur, Munger, Bihar, someone mentioned Akshara Singh while he was on stage. Responding to it, Pawan Singh spoke warmly about her and apologised for their past differences.

He said, “Akshara Singh mera babu hai, mera bachcha hai. Unke pitaji hamare bhaiya hain, unki mataji meri bhabhi hain. Maine sorry bola na… Ab ek baar chaaron taraf taali bajao!” (Akshara Singh is like my beloved child. Her father is like my elder brother, and her mother is like my sister-in-law. I have already apologised, haven’t I? Now, everyone, give a round of applause!)

His remarks attracted attention as the two actors had a troubled relationship in the past.

Pawan Singh And Jyoti Singh’s Divorce Case Explained

Apart from the reported family dispute, Pawan Singh has also been dealing with a long-running divorce case involving his second wife, Jyoti Singh. Pawan Singh first married Neelam Singh in 2014. However, Neelam died by suicide a year after their marriage.

On March 6, 2018, Pawan Singh married Jyoti Singh in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. However, reports of differences between the couple began emerging within months of their wedding.

In April 2022, Jyoti filed a divorce petition. She accused Pawan Singh of mental and physical harassment and alleged that she had been forced to undergo abortions twice. Pawan Singh denied the allegations. He also filed a divorce petition before the Arrah Family Court.

The couple was expected to appear in court on February 11 for an attempt at reconciliation. However, Pawan Singh reportedly could not attend because of health issues.

Jyoti Singh Supported Pawan During 2024 Elections

Their relationship also attracted attention during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Pawan Singh contested the Karakat parliamentary seat in Bihar as an independent candidate. During his campaign, Jyoti Singh was seen supporting him.

At the time, reports suggested that the couple might have reconciled. However, after the election results, speculation about their separation returned. Jyoti has reportedly made several appeals to continue their marriage.

Jyoti Singh Seeks Rs 10 Crore And A House As Alimony

The financial terms of the divorce case have also become a major talking point. According to Jyoti Singh’s lawyer, she asked the court for justice and sought Rs 10 crore and a house as alimony if Pawan Singh did not wish to continue the marriage.

Her lawyer reportedly said, “Jyoti Singh ne judge se insaaf maanga hai. Unhone kaha hai ki agar Pawan Singh nahi rakhna chahte, toh mujhe 10 crore rupaye aur ek makaan alimony (guzaara bhatta) ke taur par dein.” (Jyoti Singh has sought justice from the judge. She has said that if Pawan Singh does not wish to continue the marriage, he should provide her with Rs 10 crore and a house as alimony (maintenance)).

What Is Alimony Under The Hindu Marriage Act?

Alimony, also known as maintenance, refers to financial support provided by one spouse to the other. It can help cover basic expenses such as food, clothing, housing, education and medical needs.

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, maintenance is broadly divided into two categories:

Interim Maintenance: Under Section 24, a spouse can seek financial support while divorce proceedings are still pending. This helps cover expenses during the court case.

Permanent Alimony: Under Section 25, the court can grant permanent financial support at the time of or after a divorce decree. The amount depends on factors such as income, property and financial responsibilities. The court decides the amount after considering the circumstances of both parties.

For now, Pawan Singh’s emotional Facebook announcement has brought his personal life back into the spotlight. While reports point towards possible family disagreements, the exact reason behind his decision remains unclear.