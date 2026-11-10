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Home > Regionals News > Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him

Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him

Bhopal police arrested 23-year-old Abhishek Uikey for slapping 4-5 girls in a day in Katara Hills after scanning 50 CCTV cameras.

Bhopal Man Who Slapped 5 Girls In A Day Arrested By Police (Image: AI-generated)
Bhopal Man Who Slapped 5 Girls In A Day Arrested By Police (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 09:20 IST

A 23-year-old man accused of sexually harassing and assaulting several young women on the streets of Bhopal has been arrested within 48 hours after police examined footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras. Identified as Abhishek Uikey, the accused allegedly targeted four to five girls in a single day in the Katara Hills area, slapped them hard on their hips and other sensitive body parts before fleeing on his motorcycle. He wore a mask to hide his identity and concealed his motorcycle’s number plate to avoid being caught.

How the Bhopal accused targeted girls and escaped

Reports say that according to the police, Uikey would approach young women walking on the road, slap them on their hips and other body parts and immediately run away. Multiple incidents were reported in Katara Hills, with four to five girls allegedly targeted within a single day.

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His use of a mask and a concealed number plate made it difficult for investigators to identify him. The repeated incidents had also become a growing concern for women and residents in the area.

Bhopal police scan 50 CCTV cameras to track accused

To identify and arrest the accused, Katara Hills police station in-charge Santosh Raghuvanshi formed a team and launched an investigation. The police examined footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras installed around the crime scenes and in neighbouring colonies, as per reports. 

After analysing the footage and tracing his movements, the team finally caught 23-year-old Abhishek Uikey at Deendayal Park. He was arrested within 48 hours of the incidents.

Bhopal women’s safety concerns resurface after arrest

Police action prevented the accused from continuing to target young women, as his repeated attacks had raised concerns about a possible major crime.

The incident has once again brought women’s safety in Bhopal into focus. The city has previously witnessed a case in which a man attacked young women with a cutter. The latest incidents in Katara Hills have renewed concerns about the safety of women walking alone on city roads.

Also Read: Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral   

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Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him
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Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him

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Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him
Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him
Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him
Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him
Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him

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