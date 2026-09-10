Watch: Bhopal Boyfriend Rents Thar, Storms Into Girlfriend’s Society And Rams Parked Cars After Fight With Her

A rented Thar turned into a weapon of destruction in Bhopal after a young man allegedly lost his temper following an argument with his girlfriend. The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Tuesday at Fortune Heritage Colony under the Misrod police station area, where the man allegedly broke through the colony gate and rammed into vehicles parked along the road. More than six vehicles were damaged, while residents and people on the road had to run for safety as the Thar sped through the colony.

Bhopal CCTV captures Thar tearing through colony gate and vehicles

As per reports, new CCTV footage that surfaced on Wednesday evening shows the Thar moving at high speed inside the colony and hitting several vehicles one after another. Security guards reportedly tried to close the gate, but the accused allegedly smashed through it and entered the colony.

The footage also shows people moving away from the vehicle as it went out of control. Had they not reacted in time, the Bhopal incident could have resulted in a major accident. Eyewitnesses said the Thar continued hitting vehicles, creating panic among residents.

Bhopal residents say anger over girlfriend led to rampage

According to reports, the young man had first argued with his girlfriend and was reprimanded by people. He then allegedly rented the Thar and returned to the colony, where he vented his anger by ramming into vehicles parked on the road.

Residents were left angry over the incident, saying the manner in which the vehicle was driven put people’s lives at serious risk. The Bhopal case was taken up after a complaint from colony resident Kamal Singh Solanki.

Bhopal police register FIR but accused still not arrested

Reportedly, police have registered an FIR against the accused, but no arrest has been made so far. Misrod police station in-charge Ratan Singh Parihar said a case had been registered and that a notice regarding the accused’s arrest would soon be issued.

The Bhopal police are examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation. They are also trying to find out where the Thar was rented from and assessing the damage caused to the vehicles. Residents have alleged that despite the seriousness of the incident, the accused has been booked under ordinary sections.

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