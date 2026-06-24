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Home > Regionals News > Girl’s Online Friendship With Odisha Doctor Leads to Dubai Trip, Then Blackmail Began

Girl’s Online Friendship With Odisha Doctor Leads to Dubai Trip, Then Blackmail Began

Odisha Cheating Case: Bhubaneswar police arrested a doctor accused of blackmailing and extorting a woman after gaining her trust through social media.

Dubai trip with doctor ends in alleged blackmail case for Bhubaneswar woman.
Dubai trip with doctor ends in alleged blackmail case for Bhubaneswar woman.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 12:42 IST

A disturbing case from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has come forward, which has highlighted the risks of trusting strangers online. A doctor, identified as Dr Abhinash Mohanty, has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing, extorting, and threatening a young woman after first connecting with her through social media.  The incident shocked many and serves as a reminder of how online relationships can sometimes take a dangerous turn. 
 

Odisha Case: Doctor Arrested Following Woman’s Complaint

According to police, Dr Avinash Mohanty, a resident of the Sanakhemundi area in Odisha’s Ganjam district, was arrested after a woman filed a complaint against him. The arrest was made at a hotel in Umarkot in Nabarangpur district. According to the investigators, the accused is being questioned extensively, and they are examining whether other women may have been targeted in a similar manner. 
 
Mohanty has been sent to Jharpada Jail as his bail plea was reportedly rejected by the court. Further investigation into the case also continues. 
 

How the Relationship Began

According to the complaint, the woman was going through a lot of emotional difficulties due to her family-related issues, and during that period, she started sharing her emotional posts on social media. 
 
This is when the 32-year-old doctor allegedly approached her and introduced himself as a mental health counsellor and offered his willingness to support her. Over the period of time, he gained her confidence and developed a close relationship with her.
 

Bhubaneswar Cheating Case: Allegations of Blackmail and Extortion

Investigators claim the accused secretly recorded intimate videos of the woman and later used those videos to blackmail her. The complaint states that he promised love and marriage while allegedly taking gold jewellery, large amounts of cash, an iPhone, and other valuable items from her.
 
The situation worsened when they reportedly travelled to Dubai. According to the report, the woman paid for all the travel, shopping and other expenses during the trip.  The relationship allegedly deteriorated when the woman came to know that the accused was involved with another woman in Dubai.
 
When she confronted him, he allegedly threatened to release intimate videos and warned her of serious consequences, including threats to her life. Following the complaint, Bhubaneswar’s Airfield Police registered a case and launched an investigation that ultimately led to the doctor’s arrest.
 

Odisha Cheating Case: A Reminder About Online Safety

The case underscores the importance of being cautious when forming relationships online. Experts often advise users not to share personal information, financial details, or private content with individuals they have only met through social media. Police continue to investigate the matter and are exploring whether additional victims may come forward in the coming days.
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Girl’s Online Friendship With Odisha Doctor Leads to Dubai Trip, Then Blackmail Began
Tags: Bhubaneswar blackmail caseOdisha crime newsonline blackmailsocial media fraud

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Girl’s Online Friendship With Odisha Doctor Leads to Dubai Trip, Then Blackmail Began

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Girl’s Online Friendship With Odisha Doctor Leads to Dubai Trip, Then Blackmail Began
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