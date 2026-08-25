Bible Distribution In Palghar Tribal Belt Triggers Conversion Allegations, 22 Women Booked

A case has been registered against 22 women in Maharashtra’s Palghar after allegations surfaced that copies of the Bible were distributed among people in the tribal area of Mokhada and that some residents were allegedly encouraged to convert. Police are investigating the purpose behind the distribution and whether any lure or pressure was used to influence people. Local residents alleged that the women had been visiting the area for some time and had distributed around 25 copies of the Bible.

Palghar conversion case raises questions over visits to tribal homes

According to reports, a video linked to the Palghar conversion case shows a conversation in which a police inspector is heard asking the women why they had come to the area. One woman reportedly replied that she had come to see the waterfall and nature. The person questioning her then asked, “If you had come to see the waterfall and nature, what was the need to go into people’s homes?”

In the same conversation, a woman is reportedly heard explaining why the books were given to people. She said they gave the book to residents so that they “keep it with themselves, keep it in their minds, and pray.” The remarks have become part of the inquiry into the Palghar conversion allegations.

Palghar conversion probe follows allegation involving 18-year-old

Reportedly, the case also includes an allegation involving 18-year-old Akshay Santosh Kanhat. According to the complaint, an attempt was allegedly made to encourage the youth towards religious conversion. He was reportedly told that if he read the Bible, his illness would be cured.

Police examine purpose behind Bible distribution

As per reports, the Mokhada police have taken the allegations seriously and started an investigation. The Palghar conversion probe will focus on why the Bible copies were distributed, what was discussed with residents and whether anyone was offered a benefit, pressured or otherwise influenced to convert. Police are now examining the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the visits to the tribal area.