Big Action Against Gulmohar Greens in Ghaziabad: High Court Orders 2 Towers Demolished, Promoter Faces FIR

The Allahabad High Court has found that officers of the Ghaziabad Development Authority acted in collusion with the builder, and has ordered demolition, an FIR, a disciplinary inquiry and heavy costs.

A Housing Society That Kept Growing

The story begins in 2006, when a promoter proposed a residential project in Ghaziabad called Gulmohar Greens. The plan was for 34 towers with 904 homes. The residents who bought into it believed that was what they were getting.

Over the years, according to the residents, the society kept changing shape. More floors appeared, more towers were added, and the approved plan seemed to stretch every time.

When The Air Force Objected

In 2010, the sanctioned layout plan was cancelled after officers of the Air Force at the Hindon Air Base objected to construction on their land. By then, the promoter had already built 720 of the 904 homes.

After the cancellation, the promoter submitted a compounding plan, a request to regularise what had been built, for 1,094 units. It was sanctioned in 2011. The court said this led to a major change from the original layout, since permission had been obtained only for 904 homes.

Compounding After Compounding

In 2015, a second compounding plan was sanctioned to add two floors to towers 33, 34 and 35, taking them from eight floors to ten. A third plan followed, seeking to regularise two extra floors in towers 16, 17, 18 and 19, along with two additional towers.

The residents alleged that the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) approved these illegal constructions through repeated compounding orders. The Gulmohar Greens Residents Welfare Association and a group of apartment owners went to the Allahabad High Court.

The Verdict Of October 27

A bench of Justice Saral Srivastava and Justice Sudhanshu Chauhan delivered its judgment on October 27, in the case titled Suresh Chander and 10 others v State of UP and 2 others. The court found the alterations and additions to be in complete violation of the law and regulations.

It noted that it found no claim by the promoter that an amended plan had been submitted before the additions were made, or that permission had been taken from the Chief Executive Officer for the external changes. It also found that flats in towers 16, 17, 18 and 19 were sold without a completion certificate, and that Air Force land had been counted while calculating the floor area ratio (FAR). The court said the promoter misrepresented facts and defrauded apartment owners by selling common areas.

What The Court Has Ordered

The court ordered demolition, within two months, of tower numbers 27 and 28, which have five floors each with eight units on every floor, along with the 9th and 10th floors of towers 16, 17, 18 and 19.

It also directed the police to register an FIR against the promoter within two weeks for fraud, misrepresentation and violating the provisions of the 2010 Act. The investigation must be led by an officer not below the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad.

The promoter has been asked to pay ₹25 lakh in costs, to be deposited in the account of the residents’ welfare association. The construction was done by Friends Land Developers, a partnership firm of SVP Builders India Limited.

The Officers Under Scrutiny

The court found that GDA officers had acted in collusion with the promoter. It held that the first compounding could not be regularised, and that the former GDA Vice Chairman approved it despite knowing the promoter had broken the law with impunity. A disciplinary inquiry was ordered against the officer for dereliction of duty.

The GDA has also been told to pay ₹50,000 to each of the 11 petitioners who had to go to court. The bench said the residents suffered because of the slipshod approach of the officers and had to bear heavy litigation costs.

Why Not Everything Is Coming Down

The court did not order the removal of everything it called illegal. It declined to interfere with the first and second compounding, even while calling them illegal, because third parties now have interests in those homes and the petitioners had not challenged those two maps.

The third compounding was treated differently. The apartments built under it have not been sold, and no third party interest exists, so the court ordered them demolished.

Who Appeared In Court

Senior Advocates Ashish Singh and Sanjeev Singh, with advocates Manjari Singh and Priyansh, represented the petitioners. Additional Advocate General MC Chaturvedi, with advocate Mahesh Narain, appeared for the GDA. Senior Advocate Shashi Nandan, with advocates Tejasvi Mishra and Shivam Yadav, represented other respondents.

What Happens Next

The clocks are now ticking: two weeks for the FIR and two months for the demolition. The key questions are whether the promoter or the authority will challenge the order in the Supreme Court, and how the disciplinary inquiry into the former Vice Chairman proceeds. Residents of the society will also be watching how the demolition is carried out, since the buildings are part of a living complex. Whether the FIR leads to arrests, and how far the investigation goes into the officers’ role, will decide if this judgment turns into lasting accountability.

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