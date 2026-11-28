In a major relief for former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Mohammad Iqbal, a Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has quashed an order declaring him a ‘fugitive economic offender’ and directing the confiscation of his assets worth over 900 crore.

A single-judge bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi also directed the release of properties belonging to three companies, including Dynamic Sugar Mills. The current is case is connected to the sale of 21 government-owned sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh during 2010-11. It is claimed that the mills were purchased for around Rs 60 crore, while the land acquired through the transaction was worth around Rs 1,097 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 27, 2025 attached the properties of Haji Iqbal. Later on March 31, 2026, a special court declared Iqbal a fugitive economic offender and ordered that Iqbal’s attached assets be confiscated.

On May 28, 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report and reportedly stated that the allegations of misappropriation could not be substantiated. While setting aside the special court’s order, the Lucknow high court observed that the procedure for issuing and serving notices had not been followed.

The court noted that there was no evidence establishing that the notice had been served on Iqbal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also found that he had been declared a fugitive economic offender before the expiry of the mandatory six-week period.

The High Court consequently quashed the declaration and confiscation order and directed that the properties of Iqbal and the three companies, including Dynamic Sugar Mills, be released.

CBI closure report to be decided soon

The High Court has also directed the trial court to take an early decision on the CBI’s closure report in the sugar mill sale case. The court also observed that if the closure report is accepted by the trial court, the money laundering case being investigated by the ED could also be closed.