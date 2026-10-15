Big Reservation News: ‘Change Religion, Lose Reservation?’ What SC Ruled on Hindu-to-Islam Conversion and Backward Class Quota- Possible Changes

The Supreme Court has upheld the Madras High Court’s decision to strike down a Tamil Nadu government order that let people from Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, Denotified Communities and Scheduled Castes be treated as Backward Class Muslims after converting to Islam. A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar ruled that a person who converts from Hinduism to a non-Hindu religion cannot seek welfare benefits meant for the socially backward class he belonged to before conversion. The State had challenged the High Court order, and the Supreme Court dismissed its appeal today.

What the Supreme Court said about carrying backwardness into a new religion

As per reports, the Court said a person who moves from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu one “cannot claim affirmative action under Article 16(4) of the Constitution merely on the basis of the social backwardness associated with his pre conversion status.” It added that “backwardness suffered in the antecedent social order cannot by itself be carried forward so as to confer upon him the status of a backward class in the religion to which he has converted.”

Why the Supreme Court says Scheduled Caste status ends after conversion

Reports say that the Court noted that the Constitution (Schedule Castes) Order of 1950 also says Scheduled Caste status cannot go to people who are not Hindus, Buddhists or Sikhs. It held: “By virtue of paragraph 3 of the Constitution (Schedule Castes) Order, a person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism cannot be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste. Consequently, a person converted to a religion not specified therein, such person ceases to possess the Scheduled Caste status attached to his antecedent caste and cannot claim any affirmative action benefit of a backward class under Article 16(4) of the Constitution, which is predicated upon membership of a Scheduled caste.”

The Court repeated the core point: “A person who converts from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim affirmative action merely on the basis of social backwardness associated with his pre conversion status.”

Reconversion to Hinduism is not an automatic fix, the Supreme Court adds

Reportedly, the Court also said a convert who later returns to Hinduism would not automatically get back his old backward status. It held: “The social backwardness which formed the basis of the person’s pre-conversion status cannot by itself provide the legal foundation for conferring upon him membership of a different notified backward class community after conversion. Conversely, where a person after having converted from the Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order, reconverts to Hindu social order, the question of his entitlement to affirmative action under Article 16(4) cannot be determined merely by reference to his antecedent status.”

The Tamil Nadu case and the High Court’s “un-Islamic” remark before the Supreme Court appeal

The case was about a government order dated March 9, 2024. One Sameer Ahamed, formerly Paramasivam, born to a Hindu couple in Thoothukudi district, had approached the Madras High Court. He wanted it to recognise that he still belonged to a backward community.

According to reports, Ahamed converted to Islam in 2015, changed his name and married as per Islamic rites. He then applied for a community certificate identifying him as “Muslim Lebbai”, one of seven sects recognised as Backward Class Muslims under a State GO. The Tahsildar rejected his application.

The High Court dismissed his plea and held the State’s March 2024 GO unconstitutional. It said a person may convert to Islam, but not to a caste or community within Islam for reservation purposes. It called the order “not only unconstitutional but also un-Islamic,” observing that Islam’s core theological principle was equality and not social hierarchy.

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