Big Street Food Shock In UP: Raid In Hapur Exposes 200 Litres Of Fake Tomato Ketchup Used In Street Food; Here’s How To Check Chemical vs Real Sauce At Home

In an effort to improve food safety in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, officials from the Food Safety Department recently conducted a raid that revealed that fake tomato sauce was used instead of red tomato ketchup in many street foods like chowmein, burgers and rolls. Approximately 200 litres of chemically additive sauce were seized from vendors who had received it through distribution channels. The sauce was made using a variety of acids, chemicals and artificial colours.

Reports from various news outlets indicate the fake tomato sauce was manufactured in unsanitary conditions and then widely distributed to small, local street vendors for resale. Additionally, an understanding of how these fake tomato sauce are currently being produced in factories was created due to the prosecution of the responsible parties present at the site of this raid. Officials state that although the fake sauce looked exactly like any other jarred ketchup product, however the ketchup was chemically processed from start to finish, so the public may not be able to identify them as dangerous.

The evidence resulting from this raid indicates that fake tomato sauces are a very common occurrence within the local street food supply chain, especially in categories of foods that traditionally use only cheap ketchups for flavour or to enhance appearance.

What Officials Found During The Fake Tomato Raid

While performing an inspection of a restaurant, the officials discovered large amounts of suspicious sauce being sold in containers labelled tomato ketchup. According to various reports, the stuff was not made from tomatoes but consisted of synthetic dyes, acids, and other cheap chemical additives containing a tomato-like appearance.

The reason they sell this type of fake tomato sauce is due to the incredibly low cost to produce and the fact that it provides a food item with a bright red colour that significantly increases the sales of items on roadside stall counters. However, this type of product raises a lot of serious health concerns for anyone who may be purchasing it regularly.

The raid on the restaurant added to the growing number of warnings from food safety professionals that many of the packaged or bulk sauces sold in the informal market may not contain any real tomato pulp at all.

Health Risks Associated with Fake Ketchup

Food safety experts have also warned of the potential health risks associated with using manufactured ketchup due to the high likelihood that it could contain harmful ingredients, such as synthetic food dyes, artificial flavourings, and chemical preservatives. These types of chemicals can lead to digestive issues, food poisoning, or long-term health problems if consumed regularly.

Even small portions of these sauces used by roadside stalls become risky when used on a daily basis in dishes such as noodles, burgers, or fried foods. Experts state that repeated exposure to the chemicals found in manufactured ketchup can eventually have an adverse effect on your liver and stomach.

How to Identify Fake Tomato Ketchup at Home

Food safety experts have provided a few easy ways to identify fakes following the Hapur incident. Here’s how to do it:

1. Water Test: Add a spoonful of ketchup to a glass of water. If it fully spreads out all over your water quickly and immediately, it is likely to include synthetic dyes as well as ingredients that are other than tomato. Real ketchup will gradually dissolve in your glass of water over time.

2. Ingredient Review: Read all of your ketchup’s ingredient labels closely. Steer clear from products with long chemical names as well as any products containing Artificial Colorants or ingredients containing phrases like, “Contains flavouring agents”, etc.

3. Colour Cues: Real ketchup is a rich natural red colour. Fake ketchup will often appear very bright orange in colour due to the use of synthetic colouring.

4. Taste and Aroma: True ketchup has a subtle natural tomato taste while fake ketchup usually will have a very high sugar content and also leave you with an after-taste of chemical.

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