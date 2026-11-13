Big Trouble for Uber and Rapido Riders in Odisha: Private Bike Taxi Services Must Stop Within 15 Days or Companies Could Face Legal Action

Odisha Crime Branch has issued an order to ban Ola and Uber’s bike taxi services across the state for violating the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the Odisha On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Guidelines, 2023.

On November 10, the Crime Branch wrote a letter to the state’s Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority (STA). In its letter, the agency cited special enforcement reports submitted by RTO Kataka, RTO Bhubaneswar-I and RTO Bhubaneswar-II, behind its decision to discontinue Ola and Uber bike taxi services.

Uber, Rapido Receive Notice From Odisha Crime Branch

The Odisha Crime Branch has directed Uber and Rapido to discontinue bike taxi services operating through private two-wheelers across the state. The move follows reports that private motorcycles were allegedly being used to transport passengers through aggregator-based mobile applications without proper authorisation. Officials have termed the practice a violation of existing transport rules.

Following its investigation, the Crime Branch issued letters to the nodal officers of both companies. The notices specifically direct them to stop allowing private two-wheelers to operate as passenger transport vehicles through their apps.

Companies Given 15 Days to Shut Down Services

Uber and Rapido have been given 15 days from receiving the notices to comply with the order. They must also submit compliance reports to the Crime Branch and the State Transport Authority (STA).

The authorities have warned that failure to follow the directions within the given deadline could invite legal action against the companies.

Uber and Rapido Car, Auto Services to Continue

However, the order does not affect all services offered by the two platforms. It is limited to bike taxi operations using private two-wheelers. Uber and Rapido can continue providing their car and auto-rickshaw services across Odisha as usual. Meanwhile, official responses from both companies regarding the Crime Branch’s directive are still awaited.