Bihar Boat Capsize: How A Boat Meant For 15 End Up Carrying 40 Passengers; Are Authorities Waiting For A Major Tragedy?

A major tragedy was averted in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district after a boat lost its balance and capsized in the middle of a river. According to reports, a total of 40 passengers were on board when the incident occurred. Video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing chaotic scenes in the Bagmati River as the boat overturned. However, the prompt rescue efforts of local residents, all passengers were safely evacuated, and no drowning casualties have been reported.

Bihar Boat Capsizes: Major Tragedy Narrowly Averted

According to eyewitnesses, the boat was carrying around 35 to 40 passengers, which drastically exceeded its actual capacity of roughly 15 people. While attempting to cross the river, the severely overloaded boat lost its balance in the deep water and capsized. Fortunately, nearby villagers and locals quickly launched a rescue operation, pulling the passengers out of the river. This rapid response ensured everyone was saved without any major casualties.

Overcrowding Triggers Frequent Risks in Bihar’s Bagmati River

According to local residents, overcrowding by boat operators has become a normal practice, frequently leading to drowning incidents. A large number of commuters travel by boat daily from Kharka Ghat, yet there are no official guidelines or provisions restricting passenger limits. Despite the obvious dangers, boats are regularly overloaded, forcing daily commuters to risk their lives on the water.

Locals Demand Strict Action Against Overloaded Boat Operations

Following the incident, angry locals demanded that the district administration take strict action against the violators. They emphasized the need for regular monitoring of boat operations on the river to ensure safety regulations are met. Local villagers warned that if crucial steps are not taken immediately, a much larger, fatal accident could occur at any time.

Also Read: Delhi HC Refuses Transfer of Sonam Wangchuk to Private Hospital; Here’s Why the Court Backed the Centre’s Decision