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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?

Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?

A video of Bihar Police constable Sakshi Agarwal making an Instagram Reel while deployed for security at the Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela has gone viral. Gaya SSP Sushil Kumar has reiterated that police personnel are not allowed to record or upload personal videos while on duty and said disciplinary action could follow.

Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral
Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 12:20 IST

A video of a Bihar Police constable making an Instagram Reel while in uniform and on duty at the Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela has sparked a social media debate over the use of personal phones by police personnel during official duty. The constable has been identified as Sakshi Agarwal, who was deployed at Devghat in Gaya, where large crowds have gathered for the annual Pitru Paksha rituals. The video shows her recording content in uniform, with other police personnel also visible in the footage. 

The timing has drawn particular attention because the Pitru Paksha Mela attracts a large number of pilgrims and requires extensive police deployment for crowd management, law and order and public safety. Though the viral video that drew attention has since been removed, her other videos are still available online and can be viewed below.

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Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?

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What Did Gaya Police Say About The Viral Video?

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said police personnel are already prohibited from recording and posting personal videos while performing official duties. According to the SSP, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is in place restricting personnel from making personal videos and uploading them to social media while on duty. He said disciplinary action would be taken if such violations come to the department’s notice.

The statement does not, however, amount to a confirmation that the constable has already been suspended or otherwise punished. The viral footage is expected to be considered in light of the existing departmental instructions.

Bihar Police Already Has Rules Against Reels While On Duty

The Gaya incident comes months after Bihar Police Headquarters took a stricter position on social media activity by personnel in uniform. In April, the police department reportedly initiated action against more than 50 personnel for posting social media Reels while in uniform. Police headquarters had directed district authorities to ensure compliance with the existing social media SOP.

Earlier, in February, Bihar Police had also instructed personnel not to use mobile phones unnecessarily during duty hours, with action warned against those found watching Reels or engaging in other inappropriate mobile use while on duty.

Why Is The Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela A Major Security Exercise?

The Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela 2026 began on September 25 and is scheduled to continue until October 10. Devotees from different parts of India and abroad visit Gaya to perform Pind Daan and other rituals for their ancestors.

The Vishnupad Temple and other important locations see significant footfall during the gathering, making crowd control and pilgrim safety a key administrative priority. The district administration has also introduced measures including QR-code wristbands, multilingual assistance and free e-rickshaws for visitors. 

The viral Reel has therefore become less about an individual social media post and more about a broader question: where should the line be drawn between personal social media use and professional responsibility when a public servant is on duty?

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Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?
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Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?

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Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?

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Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?
Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?
Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?
Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?
Bihar Cop’s Instagram Reel From Gaya Pitru Paksha Mela Goes Viral: What Police Said After The Video?

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