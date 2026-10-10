Bihar Double Death: 12-Year-Old Boy’s Throat Slit, Then Angry Villagers Take Revenge on the Accused and beat him to death, What Happened Next

There is a shocking double murder that has taken place in the district of Madhepura in Bihar, wherein a 12-year-old child is said to have been murdered, and the person accused of the murder has been killed by the villagers. This incident took place in Ithari village, which comes under Ghailadh block, on Saturday. As per the initial details, it is being said that the accused named Anil Yadav, aged 45, is said to have slit the throat of Sumit Kumar, a 12-year-old boy belonging to the family of Sunil Thakur. This incident reportedly took place at around 11 am.

12-Year-Old Boy’s Murder Sparks Anger in Madhepura Village

News of Sumit’s death spread through the village, leaving residents furious. According to the initial account, villagers searched for Anil Yadav after learning about the alleged murder and assaulted him. The accused died in the attack, turning the incident into a case involving two deaths.

Villagers said Yadav was the son of the late Rajkishore Yadav, who lived in Ward 8 of Barahi panchayat. They also claimed that he had a mental health condition. However, further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack on the child were not immediately available.

Police Recover Both Bodies, Legal Action Initiated

Sadar police station house officer Vimalendu Kumar said the bodies of both the boy and the accused were being recovered and sent for post-mortem examinations.

The officer also said police were identifying those who took the law into their own hands and initiating legal action against them. According to him, the law and order situation in the area remained normal. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances of the boy’s death and the subsequent assault on the accused.

In Another Bihar Case, Three Arrested Over Teen Student’s Murder

In another incident in the Muzaffarpur district, the police have arrested three suspects, including a minor girl, following the discovery of the body of a 14-year-old boy whose whereabouts were unknown in the Katra police station jurisdiction.

As per reports, it has been found out that the boy was allegedly in a relationship with the daughter of one of the accused, and the family was apparently angry about the affair and had strangled him before disposing of his body in the pond.