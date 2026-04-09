Bihar Double Murder Case: Man Beheads Driver Over Parking Dispute; Victim’s Family Then Beats Accused To Death In Front Of Police

Bihar: A shocking double murder in Bihar’s Araria district has left the region on edge. The incident took place in Forbesganj town, where a minor parking dispute escalated into brutal violence.

Police said a pickup driver, Ali Hussain from Jogbani, was attacked by a roadside vendor during an argument. The accused, identified as Ravi Chauhan, allegedly beheaded Hussain and left both the body and severed head at the spot, triggering panic among locals.

Accused Killed By Mob In Front Of Police

Soon after the killing, Hussain’s family members and locals tracked down Chauhan, who was reportedly hiding near his house. In a retaliatory attack, the crowd dragged him to the scene and beat him with sticks and rods. He was killed on the spot, even as police personnel were present.

The situation quickly spiralled, with angry crowds clashing with police as tensions flared in the area.

Heavy Police Deployment, Probe On

Following the twin killings, additional police forces were deployed in and around Forbesganj to prevent further unrest. Authorities said the situation remains tense but under control.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into both murders and are examining the sequence of events that led to the violence.

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