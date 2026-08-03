Bihar EO Murder Investigation Deepens After Driver Confesses to Killing Vimal Kumar, Wife Blames MLA

The killing of Sasaram Municipal Council Executive Officer (EO) Vimal Kumar has witnessed a shocking twist in the case after his driver has been arrested for the murder. According to police, the driver has confessed to killing his employer after a heated argument over taking a bathroom break during the journey to Patna.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased EO is accusing a Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MLA of having murdered her husband. However, the MLA has rejected all the accusations.

Driver Allegedly Confessed During Police Questioning

According to police, Mithilesh Kumar, who was the driver of EO, tried to deceive police by saying that unknown people riding motorcycles stopped their car and killed the EO before fleeing.

However, there were many flaws in the driver’s narrative. According to police, the driver did not have any injury despite saying that he witnessed the attack.

Magadh Range IG Vikas Vaibhav said that the police investigation focused on the driver following these flaws. After a series of interrogations, the driver confessed to the murder.

Toilet Break Dispute Turned Deadly, Say Police

It is reported that Mithilesh told the investigators that he was under continuous work pressure owing to long working hours. The driver also claimed that he used to have arguments with the EO regarding work. As per investigators, there was another argument earlier in the day. That night, when going to Patna, the driver wanted to stop the vehicle for urination, but the EO refused, which led to yet another argument between them.

The driver allegedly stopped the vehicle and attacked Vimal Kumar with an iron rod available inside the car. According to police, the accused first attacked the officer inside the vehicle and then attacked again after he came out.

Police Say Crime Scene Was Made to Look Like Roadside Attack

According to police, the accused later tried to falsify the crime scene. As per the investigators, the accused tried to make the scene look like a road accident or an attack by unknown criminals. The driver then informed other staff about the attack on the EO.

Forensic experts have examined the crime scene. Divers are also searching for the iron rod that police believe was thrown away after the crime.

IG Vikas Vaibhav said the investigation is still underway. He added that the final conclusion will only be reached after all evidence is examined.

Victim’s Wife Accuses LJP (Ram Vilas) MLA

Even after the confession made by the driver, the wife of the victim, Babita, has accused LJP (Ram Vilas) MLA of Dehri, Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Sonu Singh.

In an interview to the media, she stated that the MLA used to make demands for money from her husband.

According to her, initially he asked for Rs 50 lakh and subsequently cut it down to Rs 25 lakh. She claims that all through, Vimal Kumar used to refuse because he never did anything wrong and couldn’t arrange for such a huge amount.

Moreover, according to her, the MLA used to summon her husband for meetings and also used to blame him for the murder of the officer.

MLA Rejects Allegations, Seeks Fair Investigation

Reacting to the accusations, Sonu Singh denied any kind of role in the murder of the officer. He assured complete cooperation with the police investigation.

The MLA said that he met the officer on Sunday evening at a program named “Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam” in Dehri. But denied that there was any personal rivalry between them.

He also rejected the allegation that he demanded money from the EO, saying he could never make such a demand.

Calling the accusations politically motivated, Sonu Singh said some people were trying to damage his image by using local municipal politics and the family’s allegations. He insisted that the truth should come out through a fair and impartial investigation.

Police continue to investigate all aspects of the case while verifying evidence, even as the driver’s alleged confession and the family’s allegations add new layers to the high-profile murder probe.