Bihar Girl Received Death Threat a Day Ago, Then Shot Dead on Her Way to School: Here’s What Police Found

Sonam Pusa, a student of Samastipur in Bihar, was on her way to her school – Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya – when she was shot dead. Reports said the incident took place when the girl was on her way to school in her uniform. The bike-borne assailants allegedly stopped near Malang Sthan and opened fire at her. Four times he was hit in the chest. She fell on the road and died on the spot.

The shocking incident sent panic in the area. As the news spread in the village, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot. People got angry and upset when they saw a student lying on the road in her school uniform.

Student Reportedly Received Marriage Threat Before Attack

The initial police investigation revealed that there is a possible connection with a marriage threat. The student’s family told police that she had received threats from a boy a day before the attack. The family claimed that the boy had forced her to marry him and threatened to shoot her if she refused. Police are now investigating whether this threat was linked to the murder.

Police Start Investigation, Collect Evidence

After receiving information about the incident, Samastipur police reached the spot and started an investigation. Officers recovered four empty cartridges from the crime scene. The police are checking all possible angles to find the reason behind the attack. They are also trying to identify the people involved in the crime.

DSP Sanjay Kumar Pandey said that the investigation is ongoing. He added that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is examining evidence collected from the spot. Police have assured that all accused persons will be arrested soon.

Family and Locals Demand Justice

The incident has created anger among the student’s family members and residents. People are demanding strict action against those responsible. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover the full details of the case and bring the accused to justice.