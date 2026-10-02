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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Head Teacher Calls Minor Girl Student On Registration Pretext, Tries To Grab Her From Behind Inside His Office

Bihar Head Teacher Calls Minor Girl Student On Registration Pretext, Tries To Grab Her From Behind Inside His Office

The student had reportedly been called to school on the pretext of completing registration formalities.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. (Photo: Canva)
Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 20:07 IST

A 45-year-old head teacher in Bihar’s Banka district has been arrested after a minor girl student allegedly accused him of sexual harassment inside the school premises. Police have registered a case against the teacher under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Student Allegedly Called to Classroom for Registration

According to reports, the Class XI student had gone to the school after the head teacher allegedly called her on the pretext of completing her registration formalities. The student alleged that the teacher behaved inappropriately with her when she was leaving the room. Her mother later approached the police and submitted a written complaint, seeking action against the teacher. The family has alleged that the teacher attempted to hold the girl from behind with an improper intention. Police are investigating the allegations and the circumstances in which the incident allegedly took place.

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Teacher Identified, Arrested by Police

The accused has been identified as Vikas Kumar, the school’s 45-year-old head teacher. Police registered a case against him under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act following the complaint. The teacher was subsequently arrested as part of the investigation. Authorities are now examining the statements of the student, her family and other people who may have information about the alleged incident.

Investigation Underway

Police said further action will depend on the findings of the investigation. The allegations against the accused have not been established in court. Authorities are also expected to examine any available evidence connected with the case and establish the sequence of events leading up to the alleged incident. The case has raised concerns about the safety of students inside educational institutions, while the investigation continues to determine the exact circumstances of the allegation.
Also Read: Masked Man Raped Woman at Gunpoint in Bhubaneswar, Sister Away, Landlord Lived Upstairs: Police Detained Suspect

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Bihar Head Teacher Calls Minor Girl Student On Registration Pretext, Tries To Grab Her From Behind Inside His Office
Tags: Banka newsBihar head teacher arrestedBihar school casehead teacher Vikas Kumarminor girl studentminor student harassmentpocso-actschool harassment case

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Bihar Head Teacher Calls Minor Girl Student On Registration Pretext, Tries To Grab Her From Behind Inside His Office
Bihar Head Teacher Calls Minor Girl Student On Registration Pretext, Tries To Grab Her From Behind Inside His Office
Bihar Head Teacher Calls Minor Girl Student On Registration Pretext, Tries To Grab Her From Behind Inside His Office
Bihar Head Teacher Calls Minor Girl Student On Registration Pretext, Tries To Grab Her From Behind Inside His Office
Bihar Head Teacher Calls Minor Girl Student On Registration Pretext, Tries To Grab Her From Behind Inside His Office

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