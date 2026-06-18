Bihar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Brutally Assaulted With Cartridge & Wooden Objects Inserted Into Private Parts; Probe Underway

Bihar: A shocking case of alleged sexual violence has emerged from Bihar’s Begusarai district, where a woman has accused five men of gang-raping and brutally assaulting her after forcibly entering her home late at night. The incident has sparked outrage in the region and prompted a detailed police investigation into the allegations. According to the survivor, the attackers not only sexually assaulted her but also subjected her to extreme physical violence, leaving her with serious injuries that required multiple rounds of medical treatment.

Attack Took Place Near Chakiya Police Station Area

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of June 11 in an area falling under the Chakiya Police Station limits in Begusarai.

The survivor told investigators that she had stepped out to use the toilet at around 11.30 pm when five men allegedly entered her house. According to her statement, the accused first locked her husband inside a room, preventing him from helping her. Furthermore, she alleged that when she came out, the attackers overpowered her and prevented her from raising an alarm.

Woman Claims She Was Taken to Isolated Location

The survivor said the men allegedly took her to a deserted area near her residence, where she was sexually assaulted.

According to her account, she attempted to resist and call for help, but the attackers allegedly used force to silence her. She further alleged that she suffered multiple injuries during the assault.

The woman stated that she eventually lost consciousness and could not recall several details of what happened afterward.

Medical Examination Reveals Serious Injuries

Following the incident, family members contacted police and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. She was first taken to a healthcare facility in Barauni and was later referred to Begusarai Sadar Hospital for further medical attention.

According to the survivor, doctors initially treated her injuries and informed her that pain in her lower abdomen was likely related to trauma sustained during the attack. However, her condition reportedly did not improve after she returned home. The woman said she continued experiencing severe pain, prompting another visit to the hospital.

During subsequent medical examinations, doctors reportedly recovered a live bullet, a stone and a wooden fragment from her private parts. The findings revealed the extent of injuries she allegedly suffered during the assault.

Medical officials have not publicly disclosed additional details regarding her treatment, but the survivor has stated that she continues to experience pain.

Survivor Says She Lost Consciousness

The woman told reporters that she was unaware of the presence of the objects recovered during treatment because she had lost consciousness during the attack.

She said she only learned about the findings after doctors conducted a detailed examination while investigating the source of her continued pain.

Her statements have become a central part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier Incident Also Alleged

The survivor has also claimed that this was not the first time she had been targeted. According to her, approximately three months ago, three unidentified men allegedly entered her house, assaulted her and attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing with cash and jewellery.

She claimed that the matter was reported to police at the time, but no significant action was taken.

Authorities are now examining whether there is any connection between the earlier incident and the latest allegations.

Police Begin Scientific Investigation

Police officials have launched an investigation into the case and said forensic and scientific methods are being used to verify the allegations and gather evidence.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar Pandey said preliminary findings suggest that the woman’s statement appears credible and that investigators are examining all aspects of the case.

According to police, medical findings have been included in the investigation, and evidence collected from the survivor’s treatment records is being reviewed. The officials said efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible.

Action Promised Against Negligence

Police authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against the accused once evidence is collected and arrests are made. Officials also stated that if any police personnel are found to have been negligent in handling earlier complaints related to the survivor, appropriate departmental action will be initiated.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have urged the public to allow the legal process to proceed while evidence is being examined.

Community Shocked by Incident

The allegations have sent shockwaves through the local community and renewed discussions about women’s safety and the need for swift action in cases involving sexual violence.

Residents have called for a thorough investigation and speedy justice for the survivor. As police continue their probe, attention remains focused on identifying the accused and establishing the full sequence of events surrounding the incident.

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