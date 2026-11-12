Bihar Hospital Set On Fire, Ambulance Torched After Patient-Doctor Clash; Police Pelted With Stones – What Triggered The Violence?

A dispute between a patient and a doctor at a private hospital in Bihar took a violent turn on Thursday, triggering arson, stone-pelting and chaos in the area. The confrontation reportedly began on Tuesday night over a patient’s refusal to undergo treatment but escalated into a bloody clash two days later. Sikandar Khan, a 45-year-old resident of Charkupa village, sustained serious injuries during the violence and is undergoing treatment in Patna. The situation worsened after rumours spread that Khan had died during treatment, prompting a large crowd of villagers and relatives to gather outside the hospital.

How Did The Dispute Between Patient And Doctor Begin?

According to reports, the dispute began when Sikandar Khan allegedly refused to receive treatment at the private hospital. This reportedly led to an argument between Khan and the doctor. The disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation, with people from both sides allegedly attacking each other using sticks and rods. Stone-pelting was also reported during the clash, leaving the situation tense. Khan sustained serious injuries in the incident and was subsequently taken to Patna for treatment.

Death Rumours Trigger Violence Outside Hospital

Tension intensified after rumours circulated that the 45-year-old had died while undergoing treatment in Patna. Following the reports, a large number of villagers and relatives reached the private hospital. However, it later emerged that Khan was alive but in critical condition. Ward councillor Nurul Khan clarified that Sikandar Khan had not died and was still breathing.

Hospital Building And Ambulance Set On Fire

Angered by the incident and the rumours surrounding Khan’s condition, protesters allegedly entered the private hospital and vandalised its premises. They reportedly set fire to the hospital building’s contents and torched an ambulance parked outside. Protesters also pelted stones at police personnel who arrived to control the situation. In another incident, a road near Nuniya Tilha was set on fire, disrupting traffic in the area. Police were deployed to bring the situation under control. Further details about the violence, the damage caused and possible action against those involved are awaited.

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