Bihar Husband Says ‘I Want Both’: Two Wives Fight Over Man In Katihar Street – Watch

A dramatic marital dispute involving a man and his two wives unfolded for hours in Katihar’s Rozitpur neighbourhood under Nagar Police Station, with both women claiming their right over the same husband. Vicky Ravidas, a resident of Kumaripur under Manihari police station, was repeatedly pulled in opposite directions by Priyanka, his first wife, and Munni, who claimed to be his second wife. The situation drew a crowd of local residents, who eventually stepped in, spoke to all three and managed to calm things down.

As per reports, the Bihar incident began after Priyanka allegedly caught Vicky with Munni inside a rented room in Rozitpur. Vicky had married Priyanka around one-and-a-half years ago according to Hindu rituals, but had reportedly been in a relationship with Munni for nearly five years. Munni is a married woman and mother of six children. Vicky allegedly rented the room on the pretext of working outside and meeting Munni secretly.

Bihar drama unfolds after first wife discovers husband’s second relationship

Priyanka became suspicious because Vicky frequently received calls and would not tell her about his work or employment. She eventually took his phone, spoke to his contractor and learnt that he had rented a room and was regularly meeting a woman who had six children. She then followed him to the room and allegedly found him with Munni.

According to reports, the confrontation quickly spilled onto the streets. Priyanka, crying and refusing to accept Munni, repeatedly tried to take Vicky away. At one point, she lay on the ground, smashed her head against the auto-rickshaw in which Vicky was sitting and threatened to kill herself. She clung to him and said she would rather die than share her husband.

Bihar wife says Vicky promised to support both women

Munni, meanwhile, claimed that Vicky had proposed to her after speaking to her for five years. She said her first husband, Vinod Ravidas, was an alcoholic who beat her and drove her out of the house.

Reportedly, Munni said, “My first husband is an alcoholic who beats me and chases me out of the house. Vicky had been talking to me for 5 years. When he proposed marriage, I refused, saying I had 5 to 6 children. But Vicky threatened to commit suicide if I didn’t marry him. He promised to take care of both wives, so I agreed, thinking as long as he takes care of everyone, it is fine. We then married in the rented room, he applied vermilion on me, and I have a video of it. My first husband’s name is Vinod Ravidas.”

Bihar man admits two marriages, wants both wives at home

Vicky admitted that he had married both women and said he wanted to live with both of them. “I have married twice and want to keep both of them. My first marriage was with Priyanka. I rented a room and married Munni there. I want to take both of them home with me,” he said.

During the confrontation, Vicky held the hands of both women and repeatedly tried to persuade them to stay together. Munni also tried to pull him towards herself while holding a child in her arms. Priyanka continued to resist, threatening suicide and refusing to accept Munni.

Bihar locals step in as hours-long confrontation finally ends

Once the fight was observed, the locals got involved and attempted to reason with all of the three individuals. This helped to settle the matter and stop the spectacle that had gone on for hours in Rozitpur. What is interesting about this incident is that the fight involves one husband and two wives.

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