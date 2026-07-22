Bihar Ips Officer Threatens Own Policemen With “No Job”, Provoked Them To Charge At Protesters

Following the violent clashes between students and security forces in New Delhi over alleged NEET exam paper leaks and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, unrest has spread to Bihar. During a solidarity protest in Patna, a video surfaced on social media showing a senior police officer, identified as IPS officer Sanket Kumar, warning his subordinates that they would lose their jobs if they retreated from the demonstrating students. The incident occurred after the All India Students’ Association (AISA) organized a rally in Patna against both state and central governments, expressing support for students who faced police action during the July 20 march in the national capital.

Who is IPS Sanket Kumar?

Sanket Kumar is a 2022-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna West. An alumnus of NIT Patna and a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he served in various capacities before assuming his current role. His previous postings in the Bihar cadre include serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Saran and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Bikramganj.

“Piche hate toh naukri layak nahin chorunga” (“If you step back, I won’t leave you fit to keep your job”). Are police jawans coerced into carrying out lathi charges by IPS officers? It looks that way. Here, IPS Sanket Kumar can be heard saying exactly that in Patna. pic.twitter.com/POSgf5cD4E — Neel Madhav (@NeelMadhav_) July 22, 2026

Why Bihar IPS Officer Warned Subordinates During the Clashes

In the circulated video, Kumar is seen on the ground monitoring the police response as officers moved to disperse the crowd. According to reports, as stone-pelting began from the crowd, some police personnel began stepping back. Observing his team retreating, Kumar issued a stern warning stating: “If you retreat, I will not leave you fit to do your job.” Following the officer’s directive, security forces resumed their push forward and initiated a lathi charge against the demonstrating students.

Clashes in Patna Leave Multiple Students and Policemen Injured

The protest march, which began at the historic Gandhi Maidan and moved toward Lok Nayak Bhavan, descended into chaos as security forces moved to intercept the crowd. The resulting confrontation between students and police personnel led to injuries on both sides. Several injured students and police officers received medical treatment following the incident.

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