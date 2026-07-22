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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Ips Officer Threatens Own Policemen With “No Job”, Provoked Them To Charge At Protesters

Bihar Ips Officer Threatens Own Policemen With “No Job”, Provoked Them To Charge At Protesters

Patna West City SP Sanket Kumar issued a stern warning to police personnel during AISA student protests over the NEET paper leak.

Bihar Ips Officer Threatens Own Policemen With “No Job”, Provoked Them To Charge At Protesters

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 21:13 IST

Following the violent clashes between students and security forces in New Delhi over alleged NEET exam paper leaks and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, unrest has spread to Bihar. During a solidarity protest in Patna, a video surfaced on social media showing a senior police officer, identified as IPS officer Sanket Kumar, warning his subordinates that they would lose their jobs if they retreated from the demonstrating students. The incident occurred after the All India Students’ Association (AISA) organized a rally in Patna against both state and central governments, expressing support for students who faced police action during the July 20 march in the national capital.

Who is IPS Sanket Kumar?

Sanket Kumar is a 2022-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna West. An alumnus of NIT Patna and a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he served in various capacities before assuming his current role. His previous postings in the Bihar cadre include serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Saran and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Bikramganj.

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Why Bihar IPS Officer Warned Subordinates During the Clashes

In the circulated video, Kumar is seen on the ground monitoring the police response as officers moved to disperse the crowd. According to reports, as stone-pelting began from the crowd, some police personnel began stepping back. Observing his team retreating, Kumar issued a stern warning stating: “If you retreat, I will not leave you fit to do your job.” Following the officer’s directive, security forces resumed their push forward and initiated a lathi charge against the demonstrating students.

Clashes in Patna Leave Multiple Students and Policemen Injured

The protest march, which began at the historic Gandhi Maidan and moved toward Lok Nayak Bhavan, descended into chaos as security forces moved to intercept the crowd. The resulting confrontation between students and police personnel led to injuries on both sides. Several injured students and police officers received medical treatment following the incident.

Also Read: Saudi Red Sea Blockade Explained: Why Pakistan Issued A ‘Right to Self-Defence’ Warning To Houthis

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Bihar Ips Officer Threatens Own Policemen With “No Job”, Provoked Them To Charge At Protesters
Tags: City SP Patna West Sanket KumarIPS Sanket KumarIPS Sanket Kumar Patna viral videoPatna student protest NEET leak

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Bihar Ips Officer Threatens Own Policemen With “No Job”, Provoked Them To Charge At Protesters

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Bihar Ips Officer Threatens Own Policemen With “No Job”, Provoked Them To Charge At Protesters
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