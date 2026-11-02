Bihar Man Accused of Exploiting Woman for 5 Years on Marriage Promise, Gives Her Drugged Juice and Flees, FIR Registered

A shocking case has emerged from Bihar’s Banka district, where a woman has accused a man of sexually exploiting her for five years on the promise of marriage. She has also alleged that he tried to kill her by giving her a drugged drink after she insisted that he marry her. Based on her complaint and initial questioning, police have registered an FIR against the accused under charges including rape and attempted murder.

According to the woman’s complaint, she met Ankit Kumar, also known as Anish Kumar, a resident of Bangao village, during a wedding ceremony in 2020. The two later exchanged phone numbers and started talking regularly. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship.

The woman alleged that Ankit promised to marry her and took her to Dumka, where they established a physical relationship. She claimed that he continued to exploit her for the next five years by repeatedly assuring her that they would get married. However, whenever she raised the subject of marriage, he allegedly delayed the matter by saying that everything would be settled in a few days.

Called Her to Bhagalpur Hotel, Allegedly Gave Her Drugged Juice

The woman further alleged that on October 28, 2026, Ankit called her to Bhagalpur, once again promising to marry her. He took her to a hotel near Bhagalpur railway station, where they allegedly had a physical relationship.

The next morning, on October 29, she reportedly asked him to fulfil his marriage promise. However, instead of agreeing, he allegedly gave her a glass of juice to drink. Soon after consuming it, the woman started feeling dizzy. Her health reportedly deteriorated rapidly, raising suspicions that some intoxicating or poisonous substance had been mixed into the drink.

Accused Left Her at Hospital and Allegedly Fled

According to the complaint, Ankit refused to marry her after her health deteriorated. He then took her to a hospital in the Zeromile area of Bhagalpur in a vehicle, got her admitted and allegedly fled from the spot. After receiving information, the woman’s family members reached the hospital. She was given medical treatment and later taken home. Following the incident, the woman approached Rajoun police station along with her family and filed a written complaint.

Police Register FIR, Raids Underway to Arrest Accused

Rajoun acting station house officer Vinod Kumar confirmed that an FIR had been registered against the named accused based on the woman’s complaint. Police said the case is being investigated from scientific and legal angles. Raids are also being conducted at possible locations to arrest the accused. The allegations are under investigation, and further details are awaited.