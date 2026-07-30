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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Man Beheads Sister-in-Law Over Food Delay, Hangs Severed Head On Tree

Bihar Man Beheads Sister-in-Law Over Food Delay, Hangs Severed Head On Tree

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law in Bihar's Jehanabad. Police arrested the accused after he allegedly hung her severed head on a tree.

Man in Bihar beheads sister-in-law with an axe (Image: AI-generated)
Man in Bihar beheads sister-in-law with an axe (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 09:35 IST

A woman aged 25 years has been killed in a brutal murder case at her own house in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, wherein the accused, who happens to be the brother-in-law of the deceased, allegedly killed the lady by cutting her throat using an axe and then hanging her chopped-off head on the tree located near the house. The horrifying incident occurred in the village named Imadpur in the region of Bihar.

Bihar murder unfolded while family was away in fields

As per reports, the victim was identified as 25-year-old Anshu Devi, wife of Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Imadpur village in Bihar. According to information shared by villagers, Anshu Devi was alone at home while other family members had gone to work in the fields.

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The accused, Kunal Kumar, allegedly returned home from the fields and asked for food. Villagers said he became enraged over a delay in serving the meal. In a fit of anger, he allegedly picked up an axe and attacked Anshu Devi, fatally slitting her throat.

Bihar villagers alerted police after gruesome scene

After the killing, the accused allegedly severed Anshu Devi’s head and hung it on a tree in front of the house. Instead of fleeing, Kunal Kumar reportedly remained seated near the house until villagers noticed the horrifying scene and gathered there.

Reportedly locals immediately informed the police. Officers reached the spot, recovered the sharp weapon used in the crime and arrested the accused. Villagers also alleged that Kunal Kumar is a drug addict. Police have taken him into custody, and further investigation into the Bihar murder is underway.

Similar criminal incidents across India that have shocked people

The Bihar killing mirrors many family killings that have been reported in India over the last few years. A report published in June 2024 in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun claims that a man murdered his wife by cutting off her head after a quarrel at home and then turned himself to the police. In a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man was alleged to have killed his wife in August 2023 using a sharp object because of doubt about her character.

Also Read: Elderly Man Dies After Falling In Open Drain In Noida; Locals Blame Civic Bodies   

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Bihar Man Beheads Sister-in-Law Over Food Delay, Hangs Severed Head On Tree
Bihar Man Beheads Sister-in-Law Over Food Delay, Hangs Severed Head On Tree
Bihar Man Beheads Sister-in-Law Over Food Delay, Hangs Severed Head On Tree
Bihar Man Beheads Sister-in-Law Over Food Delay, Hangs Severed Head On Tree

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