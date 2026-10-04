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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera

Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera

A man from Bihar allegedly travelled to Jharkhand to meet a married woman. Villagers caught the two together, tied them to a tree and questioned them. A video of the incident has now gone viral.

Representative Image (AI)
Representative Image (AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 21:11 IST

An alarming incident has taken place in the Giridih district of Jharkhand wherein a man from Bihar has allegedly met a married woman. However, the whole episode did not take a desired turn when the villagers came to know about it. The incident took place at the village called Jharadhab in the Gawan police station jurisdiction. Now, the video of both people being tied to a tree has gone viral on social media.

As per the available information, 22-year-old Muskan Kumar Manjhi of Govindpur (Bishanpur) in Nawada district of Bihar allegedly visited the village to meet the woman. It is to be noted that the woman is a married lady and lives in Jharadhab village.

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Villagers Catch Couple, Tie Them To Tree

The situation took a dramatic turn when villagers reportedly came to know about the meeting. A crowd soon gathered outside the house. The villagers allegedly caught the man and brought the woman outside. Instead of informing the police, they reportedly tied both of them to a tree.

According to reports, the two were questioned for several hours. They were also allegedly beaten during the incident. The entire episode was recorded on a mobile phone. The video was later uploaded on social media and quickly started circulating online.

Police Reach Spot After Video Goes Viral

The situation eventually came to the attention of the Gawan police. A police team reached the spot and rescued the man and the woman from the villagers. Both were taken to Gawan police station for questioning. Police are now trying to establish what happened before and during the incident. Gawan police station in-charge Jai Prakash Kumar said the man’s family had been informed about the matter.

The officer said police were questioning both sides. The authorities are also looking into the viral video and the actions of those who allegedly took the law into their own hands. The incident has raised questions over mob action and the decision of villagers to punish the two without involving the police.

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Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera
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Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera

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Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera
Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera
Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera
Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera
Bihar Man Reached Jharkhand To Meet His Married Lover, Then Villagers Caught Them: What Happened Next Was On Camera

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