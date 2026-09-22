Bihar Minister Shockingly Calls Assault On Class 10 Students ‘Isolated Incident’ As Jamui Molestation Video Goes Viral

A video showing a minor girl being molested on a road in Jamui, Bihar, has triggered outrage and a political fight, while police have detained three people, including minors, in connection with the incident. The two victims, both Class 10 students, were returning from their coaching classes when a group of men stopped them. The group assaulted the boy, molested the girl and tried to pull her away from him. Police have registered cases under the POCSO and Juvenile Justice Acts.

Reportedly, the incident has also put the Bihar government on the defensive after Opposition leaders accused it of failing to keep women and girls safe. The remarks from ministers defending the government have added to the controversy, with Bihar minister Shrawon Kumar saying that such incidents are “isolated”.

This is the full video of Jamui, Bihar incident. See the boy in white shirt. That boy didn’t run. He didn’t freeze. He stayed with her when a group of men surrounded them on a dark road. Presence of mind and raw courage in a moment most people would collapse. He helped get both… https://t.co/Jh768oR7oX pic.twitter.com/ChYe0whZ1v — Omkar Rathore (@omiverseglobal) September 21, 2026

Bihar minister calls Jamui case an ‘isolated’ incident

Reacting to the Opposition’s charge that Bihar was in the grip of Jungle Raj, Kumar said, “It can’t be denied that isolated incidents do take place. Crime hasn’t ended in the world.” He assured that the government would conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible.

As per reports, JDU leader Umesh Kushwaha made a similar remark but later described it as a slip of the tongue when questioned by NDTV Executive Editor Ankit Tyagi. “Sometimes, the tongue slips and remarks like that come out, but those who are involved in such incidents will face action. We have taken action in the past, and we will take action in the future,” he said.

Bihar Opposition attacks government over girls’ safety

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the incident showed that girls were not safe in Bihar, whether during the day or at night. “It’s a very sad incident. We are ashamed, but the government has no shame or embarrassment. (Chief Minister) Samrat Chaudhary used to say that girls are roaming freely at night. But the reality is that girls are not safe in Bihar, be it day or night,” he said.

According to reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the incident “deeply disturbing” and linked it to what he described as “patriarchy”. “The video from Jamui, Bihar, is deeply disturbing. Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away,” he wrote on X.

Bihar case sparks calls for stringent action

Gandhi added, “This is not ‘culture’. It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl’s body, her movement, her choice.” He demanded that everyone involved in victimising the girl be brought to justice under stringent laws.

Reports say that Tej Pratap Yadav, national president of Janshakti Janata Dal and Tejashwi Yadav’s brother, threatened a hunger strike if the Bihar government failed to take concrete action. “The Bihar government bears full accountability for this, and the Chief Minister must answer for it. If he fails to respond, our party will stage a hunger strike and launch a protest movement in Bihar. Young people-especially women and girls-are being constantly harassed,” he said.

Bihar police move against those involved

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP from Jamui, Arun Bharti, said the incident was a cause for concern but rejected the Opposition’s claim that it proved Jungle Raj existed in Bihar.

“Let me tell you, as soon as the incident came to our attention and the district administration’s attention today, we have been on course to make sure that the culprits are brought to justice,” Bharti said. Police have so far taken three people, including minors, into custody as the investigation continues.

Also Read: Boy And Girl On Bike Stopped In Bihar, Unruly Men Inappropriately Lift And Take Away Girl; Shocking Harassment Video Goes Viral