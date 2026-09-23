Bihar Police SI 2026 Exam Cancelled: BPSSC Cancels Main Exam For 1,799 Daroga Posts — Why and What Next?

In a major development for thousands of Bihar Police Sub-Inspector aspirants, the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has cancelled the Main Written Examination for the recruitment of 1,799 Daroga posts. The decision was announced through an official notification, with the Commission citing “unavoidable reasons” and stating that the move was taken to safeguard the integrity of the examination and protect candidates’ interests.

Why Did BPSSC Cancel the Bihar Police SI Main Exam?

The cancelled examination was conducted on May 27, 2026, in two shifts. However, the Commission’s notification did not specify the exact technical or administrative reasons behind the cancellation. The decision came after allegations of irregularities surfaced following the examination. The cancellation has since raised questions among candidates about the circumstances that led to the BPSSC taking the unprecedented step.

35,857 Candidates Had Qualified for Main Exam

The recruitment process began with the Bihar Police SI Preliminary Examination, conducted from January 18 to 21, 2026, in two shifts each day. The preliminary examination results were declared on March 16, following which 35,857 candidates were shortlisted for the Main Written Examination. The Main Exam was held on May 27. The General Hindi paper was conducted in the first shift, while General Studies was held in the second shift.

Bihar Student Protests Over Alleged Irregularities

The cancellation has also triggered concern and protests among candidates, with students demanding clarity from the Commission over the reasons behind the decision and the next stage of the recruitment process.

When Will the Re-Examination Be Held?

The BPSSC has cancelled the May 27 Main Examination, but candidates are now waiting for details regarding the re-examination date. The Commission is expected to issue further information on the fresh examination schedule and related instructions. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Police SI recruitment are advised to regularly check the official BPSSC website and notifications for updates regarding the re-examination and the revised recruitment schedule.

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