Bihar Student Alleges Man Drugged Her, Exploited Her for Months, Forced Abortion After Marriage Promise

A disturbing case has emerged from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, where a student has made some serious allegations against a young man whom she met through Instagram and then got stuck in a love trap. As per her complaint, the two first became friends online and then went into a relationship. She says that later he dragged her, then used her for months by giving her marriage promises. But after she became pregnant with his child the man forced her to eat abortion pills and also refused to get married. Now she has gone to the police asking for justice while authorities have started to look into the matter.

How Bihar Student Got Trap in Instagram Love Trap?

The minor student from Muzaffarpur, Bihar says she was exploited and blackmailed after someone trapped her using a “love trap.” The accused first became her friend on Instagram. After that he called her to a birthday party and made her drink a cold drink which had some drugs in it. The victim alleges that while she was unconscious, he sexually assaulted her. He also pressured her not to tell anyone.

Afterward, he allegedly kept using her for a long time by promising marriage. The students also say that when she became pregnant, he even gave her abortion pills. But later when she started forcing him into marriage, he backed out and refused.

After this, the victim approached the women’s police station and appealed for justice.

Who is the Victim? How Police Investigating the Case?

In her complaint, the student said that she works at a mall to help support her family because of financial difficulties. During this period, she slowly came into contact with a young man through Instagram.

The man also works at a mall near the Kazi Mohammadpur police station area and gradually their friendship turned into a relationship.

Talking about the case, Town DSP Suresh Kumar said that a minor girl from the Mithanpura police station area has accused a young man of exploiting her and harassing her, on the promise of marriage. He added that the police have received the complaint from the victim and they are working on registering an FIR at the women’s police station. The issue is still under investigation, and further steps will happen once the findings are ready.

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