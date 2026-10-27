Bihar Vigilance Team Walks Into Madhubani DSP’s Office, Catches Him Taking Rs 30,000 Bribe, Then He Suddenly Collapses, What Happened Moments After His Arrest?

DSP Collapses After Arrest, Officials Step In
मधुबनी ट्रैफिक डीएसपी सुजीत कुमार को रंगे हाथ घुस लेते विजिलेंस डिपार्टमेंट ने दबोचा #madhubani #bihar #administration #police #crimenews #followers #nonfollowers https://t.co/Fm3HvBpokU
— Sarfraz Sona (@SarfrazSona) October 27, 2026
Vigilance Probe Continues After Bribery Arrest
Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.