Bihar Vigilance Team Walks Into Madhubani DSP’s Office, Catches Him Taking Rs 30,000 Bribe, Then He Suddenly Collapses, What Happened Moments After His Arrest?

A major action has been taken by the vigilance department in Bihar’s Madhubani district. The team has put Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sujit Kumar under scrutiny. Kumar was arrested after allegedly being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. According to the reports, the vigilance team carried out the operation inside the DSP’s office chamber. As per the available information, officials recovered the alleged bribe money and took the officer into custody.

The action reportedly followed a complaint alleging that the DSP had demanded a bribe. After verifying the complaint, the vigilance team planned the operation and caught him allegedly accepting the money.

The arrest has raised questions about alleged corruption within the police department. However, further details about the complaint and the circumstances surrounding the alleged bribe are awaited.

DSP Collapses After Arrest, Officials Step In

Soon after his arrest, DSP Sujit Kumar reportedly fell unconscious and collapsed on the floor. The vigilance team and other officials present at the scene stepped in to manage the situation. The circumstances behind his sudden collapse have not been confirmed. Further details about his health condition are also awaited.

The incident unfolded inside the officer’s office, where the vigilance team had carried out the operation. The arrest and the reported medical emergency brought additional attention to the action.

Vigilance Probe Continues After Bribery Arrest

The vigilance department’s action is continuing, with questioning and further legal procedures underway, according to the information available. Officials are expected to provide more details about the complaint, the alleged demand for money and the evidence collected during the operation.

The next steps in the case will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation and the legal process. Further official information is awaited to establish additional facts about the allegations against the DSP.